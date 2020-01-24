Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaces Manchester United

Manchester United’s 0-2 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford left everything behind.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the chance to narrow the gap to fourth place.

AFP or licensor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has experienced many ups and downs as United boss

Many are now questioning the entire Red Devil hierarchy, with all areas of the club taking some of the blame for their current plight.

Solskjaer had been struggling with rumors since moving to the caretaker that other coaches had gotten his job.

A sensational temporary early riser made him appear forever after Jose Mourinho’s release, but it’s been going downhill ever since.

Speculation will now increase, especially if they have dropped out of the FA Cup or are losing to the Wolves and top 4 rivals Chelsea in their next Premier League games.

But if Solskjaer gets the shoe, who would Manchester United appoint as his successor? talkSPORT.com takes a look at the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino (Unattached)

Since the Argentine was released in Tottenham, the Red Devils have been loudly asking to snap him up before anyone else can.

The lovable 47-year-old turned several good Spurs players into world thugs, but at the end of his tenure, it looked as if he’d knocked them into the ground with his training regime.

His ability to improve players is a big plus, especially given the local stars available to him.

A bad injury record in his Tottenham team will worry Man United, however, a persistent attitude about transfers can also cause frictional injuries in the current lineup.

His talent is obvious, but he’s coming with luggage now, considering how things ended in North London.

Getty Images

Pochettino has not ruled out moving to another Premier League club

Massimiliano Allegri (Without Club)

A great appearance at Juventus ended last summer and the Italian head coach is sure to do better.

The fact that he is learning English suggests that he is planning to change Premier League while former Juve bosses have assisted him for the Old Trafford job.

One of them, ex-director Luciano Moggi, said in October: “Allegri is the best possible option for United.

“With all due respect to Moyes and Solskjaer, Allegri is better than both.

“He will lead United back to winning the championship and competing against Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool.

“I’m sure United will triumph with him on the Premier League bench in two years.”

Getty Images – Getty

Allegri was also connected to Bayern Munich

Ralf Rangnick (Red Bull)

Liverpool’s current team – which ruthlessly dominates the Premier League – consists of four players previously trained by Rangnick – Joël Matip (at Schalke), Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim), Naby Keïta and Sadio Mané (RB Salzburg) – so it’s not one Surprise that he is wanted man.

Rangnick is tactically smart and known for his talent. He is currently Head of Sports and Development at Red Bull and is responsible for the Brazilian team and New York’s Red Bulls.

He is open to approaches, as he admitted in a Guardian interview, but has his own demands.

Rangnick said: “I am happy where I am, but if a club wanted to speak to me, the question should be: ‘Can I be someone who can influence the development areas throughout the club? ‘Otherwise you only get half of what I’m capable of. If you can work together trustingly and respectfully afterwards, you are more likely to succeed. “

AFP

Ralf Rangnick could be on his way to Man United

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

Could a former Liverpool manager really take command of Old Trafford? It’s interesting.

Rodgers has impressed at King Power Stadium since arriving from Celtic last February.

His team will be in the top four unless the wheels really fall off in the second half of the season and although he did a lot right, it should be noted that he inherited many good players.

The negativity of his predecessor Claude Puel limited Leicester and now they are in full swing.

He already had Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans in his side, while even Caglar Soyuncu was signed before he arrived.

Can he do without such an excellent recruiting team?

AFP or licensor

Brendan Rodgers impressed at the King Power Stadium

Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig)

He is one of the highest rated coaches in world football and is only 32 years old.

After an excellent job in Hoffenheim, he is now on the road with Leipzig in the first few months in East Germany to fight for the best places in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Manchester United would face a difficult task to end its current role, but you think Nagelsmann may want to take a test outside of his home country at some point.

However, we are not sure whether this is the right time or the right place.

Getty – Contributor

Nagelsmann only took over Leipzig in June

Erik ten Hag (Ajax)

As someone who has recently become known with a variety of young talents from the academy of his current club, Ten Hag makes sense.

Unfortunately, he has already insisted that he leave the Eredivisie giants at the earliest at the end of the current campaign.

Bayern Munich wanted him to replace Niko Kovac earlier this season and stay on the hunt, and we would suggest that they now have greater appeal thanks to the young talents on their squad.

Can Ed Woodward really persuade him to go to Old Trafford instead?

AFP or licensor

Erik ten Hag said he was happy to stay with Ajax