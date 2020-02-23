ole-gunnar-solskjaer-special:-person-united-manager-reveals-in-sort-anthony-martial-has-been-undertaking-‘extra-work’-to-familiarise-himself-with-no.nine-part

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved particular praise for in-variety Anthony Martial following the Frenchman notched his 15th target of the year in a convincing 3- gain around battling Watford on Sunday.

Martial, who has now scored in three successive appearances in all club competitions for the first time since September 2017, has been United’s key striker in current weeks soon after Marcus Rashford suffered a double pressure fracture to the back.

Getty Photos Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed the advancement Anthony Martial has demonstrated

Solskjaer revealed immediately after the game that Martial has been accomplishing added operate in coaching to familiarise himself much more with the no.9 role.

“Anthony is nonetheless learning. He’s played in a extensive role for quite a few, lots of years, but he’s having far more and a lot more employed to actively playing as a no.nine now,” he advised talkSPORT.

“He’s been coaching genuinely nicely and undertaking excess work. He’s enjoying each recreation and turning into fitter and fitter.

“As a final result he’s getting more and a lot more confident scoring diverse variety of goals.”

He ongoing: “This week he scored 3 various targets, just one as a centre forward/no.9 [against Chelsea] with a header.

“The one particular in Brugge was all about tough do the job and remaining an opportunist immediately after selecting up on a blunder. But he did all the perform himself.

“And now that is the Anthony we have normally acknowledged, the more who has extra ability than most of the players all-around.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also hailed Bruno Fernandes for his efficiency in Sunday’s in depth victory more than the Hornets.

The £67million person opened his account for his new aspect, with Mason Greenwood and the aforementioned Martial also on the scoresheet.

“He’s very healthy, he’s been actively playing the full year immediately after all,” Solskjaer included. “He’s self-confident and has been in good sort. He’s slotted in actually nicely.

“He’s received a fantastic personality and he’s a fantastic character. It’s supplied absolutely everyone else all around a big increase [him signing].

“We’ve viewed what kind of features he can give the workforce and today it just shows Gentleman United character stepping up to consider the penalty and finishing it how he did.”