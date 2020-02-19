[ole-gunnar-solskjaer-suggests-he-is-‘delighted’-for-erling-haaland-regardless-of-striker’s-manchester-united-snub-in-january-transfer-window]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he is ‘delighted’ that Erling Haaland is firing on all cylinders for Borussia Dortmund.

Solskjaer was desperate to indication his compatriot from Purple Bull Salzburg previous thirty day period, but the teenager snubbed a go to Aged Trafford in favour of signing up for the German club.

And Purple Devils followers are obtaining a taste of what they are lacking right after the striker ongoing his sensational goalscoring type with a exceptional double towards Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

Haaland – the son of previous Manchester City and Leeds player Alf-Inge – now has a impressive 39 goals in all competitions this season – including six hat-methods – and 11 in seven considering the fact that he joined Dortmund.

But Solskjaer has insisted he is joyful that the striker is dwelling up to the hype and providing the products for his new club.

“I ordinarily under no circumstances remark on opposition gamers, but I’m delighted for Erling,” Solskjaer claimed in advance of United’s Europa League clash towards Club Brugge.

“He’s a leading boy and a wonderful child you want for the best for. He’s started off fantastically for Dortmund. It is good for Norway to have a striker who can rating like that.”

Soon after Dortmund’s victory around PSG, Haaland explained: “I am glad about the gentleman of the match award, but truly feel like I nonetheless can do a great deal greater.

“I have to play better at this amount, have to function hard to strengthen. The outcome is pretty a hazardous a single, as PSG has a really strong workforce and can even now go by in the return leg.”