Ole Gunner Solskjaer makes the same mistakes as Roy Hodgson in Liverpool, says Glen Johnson

According to Glen Johnson, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes the same mistakes that Roy Hodgson made during his time in Liverpool.

The former Red defender said Hodgson would scare his players before the game by not lining up his teams for dynamic attacking football.

Johnson and his interlocutor Jermaine Pennant agree that Solskjaer is building his Manchester United team too negatively, which will affect his players on the field.

AFP or licensor

After Man United’s last embarrassing defeat, the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increases

According to the duo, this was evident when United suffered a humiliating loss to Burnley on Wednesday night and lost 0-2 at Old Trafford.

The fans poured out of the floor long before the whistle, and the grandstands were half empty at the final whistle as the fans who remained in their seats chased their fighting team off the pitch.

And Pennant said he was surprised when Solskjear’s team picked against the Clarets, who had won the Premier League for the first time at Old Trafford.

“When [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial play together, they work well together, but now Rashford is obviously hurt and it was a big shock and surprise to the fans that Mason Greenwood didn’t start in his place,” said the former Liverpool winger said to White and Sawyer.

“Ole went with James and Pereira most of the season, but their stats aren’t great.

“And Fred, what is his position? He doesn’t score goals! After 20 games, he has no goals or assists and then you have Mastic as a defensive midfielder – that’s so defensive!

“This is a team you would play against Liverpool, not Burnley in Old Trafford, where you should attack them.

“United had 77 percent possession in the second half, but the players don’t have to take them down.” You didn’t really create anything. It was an easy night for Burnley. “

Jermaine Pennant beat up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for negative tactics at Manchester United

And Johnson has stated that his former Liverpool team suffered a similar crisis of confidence on the pitch during Hodgson’s short tenure at Anfield. After only 13 wins in 31 games, the future English coach was released after six months.

In contrast, Solskjear has taken over 32 Premier League games since taking office in March 2019 and won only eleven.

“We had a similar scenario in Liverpool,” said Johnson.

“When Hodgson was there, we were looking forward to the Anfield games and thought we could do a show here and get the game to bed early.

“But he would scare us of the game.

getty

Roy Hodgson took command of Anfield in 2010 after an impressive time at Fulham, but the experienced coach was unable to convince with boring football and poor results. Anfield’s viewership fell, and at the time of his release in January 2011, Liverpool was twelfth in the Premier League, just four points above the relegation zone.

“I remember a particular game against the wolves. We thought we were miles better than them. Let’s just go out and play, but it was hard training all week and the whole team was so negative.” It was like we didn’t want to lose, instead of just forcing teams to sword.

“And the players look at it and think, ‘What’s going on here, doesn’t the manager believe in us? Does he really think we’re not much better than her? “This feeling is transferred to the field.

“So the players themselves would have thought:” We don’t know what’s going on here. “

AFP or licensor

Man United is currently fifth in the Premier League, but only FOUR points separate them from 14th

Many United fans, who announced the return of a legend when he was appointed, have lost confidence in Solskjaer after monitoring the club’s worst start to a Premier League season in history.

And Pennant believes that the United players can now also doubt their boss.

He added: “Ole is a Manchester United legend, but now that things have really hit the fan, players are likely to look at him and think,” This is Ole Gunner Solkjaer, not Sir Alex Ferguson, not Jose Mourinho. “

“He didn’t have that weight behind him because he didn’t lead great teams and hasn’t accomplished any great things in his managerial career.”

Watch a clip of Glen Johnson on talkSPORT above