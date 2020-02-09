Ole Miss: no offer extended to the Northwood player who signed the commitment letter

UPDATE: Thursday morning, Detraveon Brown released a statement saying he believed he had received a verbal offer from Ole Miss. His mother also issued a statement apologizing to his supporters and blaming the lack of communication. Read the full story here.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL / KMSS) – The engagement of a Northwood High School football player on National Signing Day to play for the SEC in a Division I school appears to have been a hoax.

Hundreds of athletes put their names on the dotted line on the day of the national signing, committing to attend a given college through scholarships. But KTAL / KMSS learned that one of them signed a letter of commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday for an offer that does not exist.

As family and local news crews watched, receiver Northwood Wide Detraveon Brown signed a letter of engagement allegedly for Ole Miss, saying, “I would like to thank God for everything he has done for me. I would not be here in this position. “

When asked what was on Ole Miss that made him want to spend his next four years there, Brown replied, “The coaching staff.” They loved me when I went out. And you know I just fell in love with the city and everything. “

When asked what it meant to play in the SEC, at the highest level of college football, Brown replied, “It’s a great scene. But like, I’m made for that. I know I was made for that. And I know I’m going to be playing great first-rate guys. But I think I’ll be ready for this. “

However, Ole Miss confirmed to KTAL / KMSS on Wednesday afternoon that no scholarship has been awarded to Brown and that the school has no documents with him.

Northwood High has chosen not to speak formally about Brown’s signing. Two sources told KTAL / KMSS that Brown had another Division I scholarship on the table, but still signed a fake letter of engagement to Ole Miss.

A spokesperson for schools in the Caddo parish should issue a statement on behalf of the school and the parish. KTAL / KMSS also contacted Brown and his family.

This story will be updated with all additional developments.