ole-miss-out-on-basketball-cruises-to-86-60-gain-around-vanderbilt

OXFORD — The Ole Overlook men’s basketball crew proved Saturday that it unquestionably belongs a tier previously mentioned the base of the SEC.

Ole Miss out on improved to 14-15 on the season and 5-11 in SEC enjoy on Saturday with an uncomplicated 86-60 about past-spot Vanderbilt. Five Ole Miss out on players completed with double-digit points and the Rebels’ 26 helpswere being the most in any game in coach Kermit Davis’ two-calendar year tenure in Oxford.

“The biggest stat for me is we had 26 helps on 35 baskets,” Davis claimed. “The ball genuinely, truly moved. It was [the most complete offensive game of the year].”

Ole Miss’ 86 points are tied for the most the Rebels have scored in any recreation this period, matching the mark the Rebels scored against Memphis on Nov. 23.

As a staff, Ole Miss out on shot 54.seven% from the ground. This marked just the third time that Ole Skip shot better than 50% for a sport in SEC play this season. The Rebels’ 37 rebounds were being also the next-most they’ve brought in any game this year.

Ole Overlook broke out to a scorching get started Saturday, taking a 13-1 lead within the to start with 4 minutes of the match. Vanderbilt shut the hole by creating four-straight 3-pointers, but the Rebels responded with sharp taking pictures. The Rebels shot 54.eight% from the floor in the to start with fifty percent with 11 assists on 17 created baskets to acquire a 43-27 guide into halftime.

Forwards Khadim Sy and Sammy Hunter led a formidable Ole Overlook frontcourt in the first half. Sy scored 12 points and snagged 5 rebounds in the initially half, when Hunter logged a few blocked pictures in just five minutes on the court docket.

“Tonight what we did was it was the most blocks that we’ve experienced,” Davis reported. “We are very last in the league in blocks. When you can go improve photographs like these men did, it just helps the back finish of your defense. I thought Khadim adjusted some, Sammy changed some. It just aids you get in transition.”

“I am just attempting to find what mentor needs me to do,” Sy said. “In follow he is been telling me to be much more bodily all around the rim, complete with get in touch with, get myself, shoot the ball with harmony. Which is all I was paying notice to these last couple months.”

Ole Pass up returns to action on Wednesday for its closing household recreation of the 2019-20 time towards Missouri. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the match will be televised on the SEC Network.

