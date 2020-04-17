Oleksandr Usyk displays bulky new physique after undergoing incredible body transformation ahead of Derek Chisora fight

Oleksandr Usyk is yet to fully start his assault on the heavyweight division, but the Ukrainian powerhouse is making sure he stays in top shape.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion is making the most of his time in isolation by working on adding the necessary bulk to his 6ft 3 ins frame to compete with the monsters at heavyweight.

Oleksandr Usyk is packing on serious muscle as a heavyweight

Taking to Instagram to show off his new hulking frame, the 33-year-old clenched his biceps in anticipation of holding the heavyweight titles in the same way he held the trinkets from the division below.

After defeating Chazz Witherspoon in his professional heavyweight debut in 2019, a bout was scheduled for May 23 against Derek Chisora at the 02 as a test of Usyk’s preparedness for the top tier.

However, although the fight in London has been postponed indefinitely, Chisora and his manager David Haye are hoping to get the fight moved to Saudi Arabia.

It is understood the Kingdom will lift their social restrictions sooner than Britain and a rescheduled date for July in Saudi could be the answer.

Usyk dominated the cruiserweight division and wants to repeat the success at heavyweight

Despite his small stature for a heavyweight, Usyk is more than confident in his abilities to compete with the very best in the division; including champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

When asked which of the two elite heavyweights he wants to try and dethrone, Usyk gave a brilliant reply.

He simply told Sky: “I want to fight both.”

Usyk added: “The last thing I think about is who will fight who. No predictions.”

Oleksandr Usyk takes a selfie with Derek Chisora

