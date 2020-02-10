Oleksandr Usyk’s injury further delays Derek Chisora’s fight against Pay-Per-View

Phil Jay 10/02/2020

Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora ​​will face off in a heavyweight pay-per-view showdown on British soil a few months later than expected.

World Boxing News originally learned that Usyk and Chisora ​​would collide live on Sky Sports Box Office on March 28. This has now been pushed back until at least May.

This is due to an elbow injury suffered by the former uncontested cruiserweight king. April is now excluded.

A welterweight clash between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly has since taken the date in question.

The collision, which has landed as a hot favorite in London at the O2 Arena when finally confirmed, could be on the line with some sort of intermediate or WBO band.

Anthony Joshua has dropped hints that he will be clearing the WBO heavyweight title he recaptured from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December. This is necessary to give opponent number one Usyk a chance instead of waiting for Kubrat Pulev after an obligatory IBF.

Usyk was top of the leaderboard by President Paco Valcarcel. The decision was made after Usyk was fully unified at £ 200.

A fight in his first division and Usyk could deny the belt. This is assumed Joshua decides to vacate soon.

Alternatively, the WBO could approve the preliminary WBO version. AJ only has to give assurances about the future of the crown.

PRICE INCREASE

Whatever happens, Usyk vs. Chisora ​​faces a late spring date. But the price at which Usyk will be available against Chisora ​​is a mystery at this point.

A hike was given the green light by Sky and Eddie Hearn last year. Fans were asked to pay £ 24.95 for Joshua’s return with Ruiz to Saudi Arabia.

Sky and Hearn could choose to stay at £ 24.95 for a longer run. Alternatively, you can return to the old £ 19.95 default.

Everything will be revealed once the fight is officially over.

WHY

Dillian Whyte will have to do without another world title if Hearn manages to clear the championship arrangements for Usyk against Chisora.

With Whyte now defending WBC interim title, the intention seems to be to wait for a longer shot at Deontay Wilder. The bodysnatcher was guaranteed his chance until February 2021.

Wilder is involved in the second of a three-fight saga with Tyson Fury. The trilogy is expected to end in September or October.

The winner will meet Whyte in the first few months of next year.

In addition, match-ups are currently planned for Matchroom’s first large PPV offering in 2020.

