Oli McBurnie “reminded of his responsibility” when FA Cardiff fans made an “obscene gesture” in the South Wales derby

Oli McBurnie escaped the punishment for making an “obscene gesture” to Cardiff fans in the South Wales derby on Sunday.

The 23-year-old supported his former club Swansea in the away game when both teams played a goalless draw.

Oli McBurnie supported his former Swansea club in Cardiff

The Football Association investigated claims that McBurnie made an “obscene gesture” and decided against reprimanding the Sheffield United striker.

“The FA reminded Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie of his responsibility after competing in the Cardiff-Swansea EFL championship yesterday,” an FA statement said.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville insisted that it would be a shame if McBurnie were indicted.

“This boy did the most normal thing I’ve seen a footballer in a long time,” he tweeted. “He goes to support his team and is pictured, filmed and ends with it.”

McBurnie made a £ 20m switch to Sheffield United last summer after scoring 24 goals for the Swans in the 2018/19 season.

In 22 games for the blades, he scored four goals, including a 1-0 win over West Ham on Friday.

Chris Wilders men are sixth in the Premier League table after 22 games.