Olive Backyard garden offering photoshopped promenade images breadstick bouquets amid COVID-19 quarantine

Olive Backyard is providing free photoshopped prom images for substantial faculty seniors who are lacking out on the entertaining with their friends due to COVID-19 quarantining.

The restaurant chain unveiled a assertion Thursday afternoon asserting their concept to uplift and commemorate the 2020 promenade season by developing personalized photos, carry dates and friends with each other all through social distancing.

“With photograph backdrops inspired by preferred promenade themes and featuring Breadstick walls and mint garlands, it will seem just like they have been attending prom collectively.”

Olive Garden is also encouraging the kids-at-coronary heart to take part, saying, “let us face it, we could all dust off our outdated prom outfits right now and share some laughs.”

The software will involve sending pictures of dates or close friends in their prom apparel to @olivegarden on social media, using the hashtag #OliveGardenProm. The posts can be shared on Twitter or by means of an Instagram immediate message, then, a customized photograph will be established, according to the release.

To complete the look and have everybody seeking like a prom king or queen, the corporation has produced a pasta-themed prom court docket crown and breadstick bouquet wrappers, which can be downloaded right here.

The wraps for breadstick bouquets are labeled “Breadstick Bae,” “Prince of Parmesan,” and “Most Saucy.”

Olive Backyard is giving a pre-prom meal deal for motor vehicle-facet to go or shipping and delivery alternatives and will spot the breadstick bouquet wrappers in the bag along with the pre-promenade foods.