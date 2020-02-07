Oliver Ames plays Mansfield in girl basketball – Boston Herald

Friday was the perfect encapsulation of Laney Clement-Holbrook’s legacy

She started the day by inspiring a crowd of girls in Faneuil Hall as a keynote speaker at the MIAA Girls and Women in Sports Day. She ended it surrounded by a crowd of women that she has inspired during her incredible 44-year career as a Oliver Ames girls basketball trainer.

They came to see their mentor win No. 700 victory, and they did not disappoint when the Tigers withdrew from Mansfield for 72-49 wins and improved to 13-2 in the season.

It was Senior Night, and of course the last thing Clement-Holbrook wanted to do was take the spotlight off of Erin Holmberg, Tate Hadges and Megan Holleran, who all accompanied her to Boston for the event, so initially she tried to hold the milestone for himself. But denying so many people living that she has touched over the years, a chance to let her know what she meant, would not have been right.

“I haven’t seen some of these alumni for a long time. When they turned up and came out of the gallery, I looked like” Holy Mother of God. “Your life passes before your eyes,” Clement-Holbrook said. ” just so grateful for the opportunity to be here so long and that it is the first and last place that I coach. ”

Clement-Holbrook adds to her already state record total, part of an extraordinary CV with a few Division 2 state titles and an invitation to the McDonald’s All-American Game as a coach, and induction in both the Bridgewater State and Dedham High Hall of Honor as an athlete.

It was fitting for 700 to attend Girls and Women in Sports Day, while Clement-Holbrook told an anecdote how she was told she could not exercise during her childhood because she was a girl until her father, beloved Dedham booster Wendy Clement, finally helped open the door.

“To see this game come from me as I play six-player basketball at Dedham High, it’s incredible,” said Clement-Holbrook.

Sophomore Caroline Peper led three Tigers in double digits with 21 points on an evening that was special not only for the former Clement-Holbrook players, but also for her current players.

“She’s just a great, strong woman,” said Holmberg. “She teaches us so much about basketball and about life. I have learned so many lessons from her. I don’t just consider her a coach. I consider her one of my second mothers. ”

It was a particularly suitable opponent and the wife of Mansfield coach Mike Redding played for Clement-Holbrook at OA. Redding, who joked that she is doing so good work on the development of young women that he married one, is struck by the consistency and longevity of his old enemy, who is just as lively and animated as always on the sidelines.

“It was an honor to coach her,” Redding said. “I have done 23 years and they have been the standard carrier. If you can compete with OA – not even a win, but if you only compete with them that year – you know you have a good basketball team. Only the quality every year. And I call her the young lady because she still has the passion and enthusiasm as if it is her first year. ”