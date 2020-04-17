Oliver Schusser, CEO of Apple Music, added Beats hardware to his responsibilities

Beats president Luke Wood will perform later this month, and Apple Music chief Oliver Schusser will add oversight of Beats hardware to his responsibilities, according to CNET.

Apple has not publicly announced the upcoming change, but Apple Chief Service Officer Eddy Cue recently sent an email to Apple employees confirming it. Cue noted in an email that the transformation has been going on for some time and that Apple remains “committed to the Beats brand.”

Cue has been at work for a while, ”Cue said in a note to workers,“ Luke Wood told me last year that he wanted to do something new. I appreciated my head that it would allow us to make that transition. ”[.. .]

Cue wrote that he is sensitive to changes in management in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, noting that “the timing of the announcement is not ideal.” However, the best thing for Beats is to “move the business further,” he said, confirming that Apple remains “committed to the Beats brand and it is important that it maintains a strong role in its music portfolio”.

Wood formally joined Beats in 2011 as president and CEO, and since Apple acquired Beats in 2014, he has continued to oversee Beats ’hardware business.

While Beats Music has rapidly transformed into “Apple Music,” Apple has so far segregated the valuable Beats hardware brand and released several new and updated headphone models, including Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Solo Pro in recent months.

However, Apple itself has increasingly ventured into the headphone market with the help of AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and has reported rumors of upcoming additional products, including the headset, that will compete directly with Beats ’high-end flagships.

