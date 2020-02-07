Olives are Australia’s most hated pizza, sorry pineapple haters

It turns out that pineapple is NOT the most hated pizza topping in Australia, and I’m honestly surprised that it isn’t kiwifruit either.

A recent survey by Menulog found that the most hated pizza toppings in Australia are olives.

OLIVE!

OIL! IVES!

I’m shocked. Olives are a staple food for pizza. I think you will have a hard time finding a pizzeria where there are no olives. Personally, I’m not a big fan of olives on pizza (or in general), but I also have the taste buds of a four-year-old.

But people spoke and they also hate olives.

Menulog tracked all 3.6 million pizza orders from 2019 in more than 2,800 restaurants, and the harmless olive turned out to be the most commonly removed topping.

Statistics may have been skewed by the fact that top pizzas (often containing olives) were the most popular order in NSW, Queensland and the ACT, accounting for 16% of state orders. So it makes sense that olives are the most commonly removed product.

Overall, Pizza Margherita was with 13.4% of all orders for the simple “za. Meat lovers and Hawaiians, however, followed just behind with 13.3% and 12% of orders, respectively.

Not surprisingly, Australia still can’t decide whether we love or hate pineapples together, as the fruit takes out both the most added and the second most removed ingredient.

Despite their hatred of the simple, salty olive, pizza lovers were a huge fan of anchovies, which were the second most common ingredient in pizza. People love tiny fish on their za.

It is controversial that onions have managed to secure a place in the top 3 of the most rejected pizza toppings, which is absolutely unforgivable. Onion is a top-quality pizza topping.