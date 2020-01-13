Olivia Culpo is sincere about the fight to get in leather pants in a nice video with BF – Up News Info

Loading...

The former Miss Universe gets help from her handsome friend Christian McCaffrey to put on his tight pants while he films him with his phone and then shares the video on Instagram Stories.

Even Olivia Culpo He struggled to put on tight pants. On Saturday, January 11, the winner of Miss Universe 2012 shared her fight to wear black leather pants and went to her Instagram Story account to post a nice video of the moment.

in an image that took less than 15 seconds, the influential 27-year-old fashion could be seen that got help from her NFL footballer friend, Christian McCaffrey, when putting on tight pants. At some point in the clip you heard your boyfriend shirtless telling him to lower his feet when he took off his pants.

When the two finally succeeded, the ex-girlfriend of Nick Jonas He happily exclaimed: “Woo! I’m putting them on! Thank you!” He wrote a statement in the video on social media and said: “Leather pants must help a person to put them on. This was after I pulled the belt to lift them myself.”

Christian McCaffrey helped Olivia Culpoto get into her leather pants.

The fight of Culpo was apparently not for nothing. Later that same evening, they saw her look dazzling in her leather top and pants as she and the Carolina Panthers returned to Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California. The couple was caught by the camera that walked hand in hand during their date night

The personality of television that appeared in “i feel beautiful“, caused a rumor about dating with McCaffrey in July 2019. They were seen together on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before making more speculation with their flirtation on social networks in which they constantly liked the rest of the publications.

In early December, before the Miss Universe 2019 competition, Culpo spoke a little about his romantic relationship with McCaffrey. “It’s very easy for us, so I am grateful,” he told PEOPLE. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model simply pointed out what it felt like: “We have a lot in common.”

Before going out with the 23-year-old athlete, Culpo had an intermittent relationship with another soccer player. She is gone Danny Amendola for 3 years before they broke up in April 2019. Shortly after the divorce, she was surprised by relaxing with Zedd during the first weekend of 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.