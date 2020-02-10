Olivia Holt adopts super cute rescue dog – meet Roger! | 2020 Oscar parties, famous pets, Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt wear the color of the night at Elton John AIDS Foundation 2020 Oscar Observation Evening Sunday February 9 in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old actress and singer met Madison Iseman and McKaley Miller inside the party.

A few days before, Olivia shared that she had welcomed a new family member – a rescue dog named Roger!

“About 2 weekends ago, I entered @dogsofAHWF and locked my eyes with this handsome guy. and I knew it, “she wrote on Instagram. “So the same day I filled out an adoption request. shortly before I go out with a new family member. everyone, meet Roger. it is a rescue from China’s dog meat trade. and was also hit in the car as a puppy and found lying on the streets in China. this lil guy really went through. but he is a champion. and I’m so happy to share that he now has a house forever with me. All I have to do now is teach him how to do the dishes… ”

For information: Olivia wears a J. Mendel dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Raven Rine Jewelers ring and earrings and a Judith Leiber clutch

