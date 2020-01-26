Olivia Newton-John gives an update on her demolition battle as she prepares to return to the stage

Olivia Newton-John has released an exciting health update.

The 71-year-old patient, who had breast cancer three years ago, who had returned and spread to her lower back, said her tumors had shrunk and she was now preparing to return to the stage.

“My tumors are going back or disappearing or staying the same at level 4 in metastatic breast cancer – that’s pretty amazing,” the Herald Sun said.

Australian singer Olivia Newton-John. (PR-PICTURE)

She continued, “When people hear about metastatic breast cancer or cancer, there is still this stigma that people don’t think you can recover from, and you can.”

“I know a lot of people who have had really terrible diagnoses, who do very well with the right treatment, and who are not always chemo and radiation,” added the singer.

Olivia Newton John performs at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile during the 2017 Vina del Mar International Song Festival. (AP / AAP)

Newton-John advocates calling cannabis a cure for improvement, and plans to test it at her cancer and wellness center in 2020.

“I would appreciate if patients in Australia were able to get it when they needed it.”

“If I hadn’t had the experience I had with cannabis, I wouldn’t be able to talk about it,” she told the newspaper.

“So I support it and we help a lot of people with it. For me, the proof is in the pudding and I am the pudding.”

On February 16, the Grease star will perform with John Farnham on the stage of the Fire Fight Australia Bushfire Charity Concert, where the two will sing a duet.

The show will be her first because she canceled all tour plans after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I’ll probably be a little nervous, it’s been a while.”

