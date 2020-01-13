Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett open the emotional finale for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” | Disney Plus, High School Musical, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo

Loading...

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett talk about this incredible and emotional finale for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

If you haven’t watched the last episode of the freshman season, be aware that there is COMING SPOILERS!

Ricky (Bassett) finally said “I love you” to Nini (Rodrigo) after a season of ups and downs in the couple’s relationship.

“It was so exciting to film because I felt like the whole season was leading up to this moment”, Joshua shared with ET. “I remember filming that day, I felt so alive and we were both so into it and it was so intense, and so surreal and yes, it was a dream to film. I’m so excited that people see it. But yes, episode 10 was probably my favorite moment between Nini and Ricky. “

Olivia also revealed that Joshua improvised almost all of Ricky’s speech to Nini.

“I remember there was a monologue that Ricky had to tell Nini about different memories they had shared together, and (creator) Tim (Federle) said to Josh,” just improvise it. “And he just improvised the most beautiful monologue,” she shared. “And he didn’t tell me he was going to improvise so they had my reaction to him improvising this beautiful monologue in front of the camera.”

Olivia added, “I was so surprised. It was one of the most beautiful scenes I think we have done in the series. I love it (moment). And also in episode nine, there is a very beautiful moment when they are standing and they are all holding hands, and Ricky and Nini are looking at each other. I just think it’s so sweet. Episodes nine and 10 are a good reward for fans of Ricky and Nini. “

Discover the live performance of the duo “Just For A Moment” below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbJk1i7I9oE (/ integrated)

