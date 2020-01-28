Olivia Rodrigo Gets Candid About Pressures To Join High School Musical Franchise | High School Musical, Magazine, Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo looks gorgeous in the blink of an eye when filming for ambience the winter / spring issue of the magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 16 year old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series the actress had to share with the mag:

At the end of Bizaardvark: “I started this work when I was 12 years old and I grew up in this series and I grew up with all my casting comrades. So having [the end of the series] is actually quite difficult with a very emotional and final chapter ending. But it was a great experience and you know, everyone tells me not to cry … because it happened. I try to have this state of mind throughout the whole last season. I have… taken the lessons I have learned from this set throughout my life and I am still the best friend of so many people I have met on the show. So yes, it was a great experience. “

On the pressure to fill the shoes of the original HSM: “Yes, it is really a real pressure to be part of this incredible franchise. I’m like oh that so do I do it well? It’s such a nostalgic perspective openness for people including me. After reading the entire script and talking to all the amazing writers and showrunners, I had so much to tell them about what we were doing. What they told me is that they don’t do it at all, because there’s no way to revamp High School Musical. There is no way to get that flash back in a bottle of this franchise. It was a totally new, modern and different twist, honestly, while respecting the films, it made me feel comfortable. So I think when people realize that we are doing something new, they will be able to accept it. “

On his favorite memory on the set: “We had so much fun! I think my favorite memory with all of us was my birthday. I was 16 on set and everyone took me rollerblading in Utah. My best friend flew from Los Angeles to surprise me in Utah at the rink. We all skated, we had so much fun and the roller ring DJ played my favorite music and it was just a ball. I remember to have felt the present moment. I was in my place, which was really pleasant. “

