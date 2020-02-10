Olivia Rodrigo reveals which line in “All I Want” resonates the most | High School Musical, Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo may have written “Anything I want” for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but it still relates to the song!

The 16-year-old actress and musician says that even if she had her character Nini in mind, it was almost like writing a song for herself.

“I feel like Nini and I share so many experiences that I was kind of writing Olivia and also like Nini who is really great, ” Olivia said Genius.

Olivia added that the phrase “I won’t fight for love if you don’t meet me halfway” is the part she refers to the most.

“It was the line with which I resonated as Olivia most. I feel that way in a lot of relationships. I am a very loving person and I love doing things for people and giving all of my time, energy and appreciation in one person. When it’s not returned, it’s difficult, ” Olivia Explain.

Hear it all Olivia had to say on “Anything I want” below …

