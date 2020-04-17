I could Olivia Wilde to be pregnant with their third child? A tabloid claimed that in November, the actress was spotted with a “baby bump”. Gossip Cop kept investigating the story, but now we can set the record.

According to NW, Wilde was spotted with a “blooming baby” sparking speculation the actress was expecting another baby. The departure allegedly Wilde and his partner, Jason Sudeikis, have been “expanding their maid.” The couple is already parents to a son, Otis, and a daughter, Daisy. As evidence of the newspaper’s claim, NW shared a photo of the actress in a large pink sweater as she walked outside her home.

Gossip Cop can confirm the story is wrong, Wilde is not pregnant with her third child. The fake board story came out in November last year, which would make the actress five more months today. We checked the actress’s Instagram page and there were no photos or videos of herself appearing to be pregnant, nor did she announce a third pregnancy. Recently, Wilde posted a video of herself participating in a “hand wash” challenge while in quarantine. I was certainly not watching “video baby” in the video. We are drawing this false story.

It would not be the first time an unreliable outlet on celebrity pregnancies was mistaken. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted the NW for falsely claiming that Katie Holmes had a baby with Justin Theroux. The publication claimed that Holmes and Theroux had secretly found a source who claimed that Theroux had moved in with Holmes and his daughter, Suri Cruise. The whole narrative is false, of course. Holmes and Theroux were not expecting a baby. A Holmes spokesman consistently denied it Gossip Cop that the two are up to date. We dismissed the silly story when it came out.

A few days later, Gossip Cop He flipped the box to claim that Britney Spears was pregnant with her third child. An alleged source told the magazine: “Brit is telling colleagues he’s late and feels like he has a baby there.” Sam Speg’s partner Sam Asghari was “stuck” in the news worried about how a newborn would affect the singer’s mental health. Gossip Cop he researched the incomplete story and found that there was no truth to it. We came to a source close to Spears “who confirmed that the story was made.

When it comes to pregnancy news, it is best for NW to leave the report to more reliable outlets, as the board is not aware of the personal lives of celebrities.