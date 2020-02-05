Olivias makes her Mediterranean steak chop salad in the FOX43 kitchen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Harry and Yanni are back in the FOX43 kitchen!
Olivia’s father-son cooking duo in Gettysburg prepared their Mediterranean steak chop salad.
If you want to do it yourself, here is the recipe:
Mediterranean steak chop salad:
Served with grilled pita points & hummus
2 lbs beef shoulder tender – sliced and marinated
1 cup of sheep’s cheese – Bulgarian feta cheese
1 cup of roasted chickpeas
1 cup of Kalamata olives
1 cup of Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes – halved
1/4 cup red onion – thinly sliced
1 cup of European cucumbers
1/2 cup of bell pepper
2 ounces of parsley
1/2 cup pepperoni – sliced
1/4 cup spring onions – thinly sliced
1 Romaine lettuce
1/2 cup radicchio salad
2 cups of kale
2 cups of spinach
2 cups of baby arugula
ALL SALAD WASHED, DRAINED AND CHOPPED
8 anchovies each (optional)
Roasted chickpeas:
2 cups
Drain and place on the baking pan. With E.V.O.O. and a pinch of sea salt. Place in the preheated oven at 350 * F for about 10-12 minutes.
Marinated steak:
Place the sliced steak in a bowl. Add Greek dressing. Mix well. Home page. Place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
Greek dressing:
1 cup E.V.O.O.
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tsp dried oregano
Pinch of sea salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp fresh garlic – chopped
1/2 lemon – juiced
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whisk aggressively for about 2-3 minutes.
Enjoy!
