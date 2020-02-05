Olivias makes her Mediterranean steak chop salad in the FOX43 kitchen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Harry and Yanni are back in the FOX43 kitchen!

Olivia’s father-son cooking duo in Gettysburg prepared their Mediterranean steak chop salad.

If you want to do it yourself, here is the recipe:

Mediterranean steak chop salad:

Served with grilled pita points & hummus

2 lbs beef shoulder tender – sliced ​​and marinated

1 cup of sheep’s cheese – Bulgarian feta cheese

1 cup of roasted chickpeas

1 cup of Kalamata olives

1 cup of Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes – halved

1/4 cup red onion – thinly sliced

1 cup of European cucumbers

1/2 cup of bell pepper

2 ounces of parsley

1/2 cup pepperoni – sliced

1/4 cup spring onions – thinly sliced

1 Romaine lettuce

1/2 cup radicchio salad

2 cups of kale

2 cups of spinach

2 cups of baby arugula

ALL SALAD WASHED, DRAINED AND CHOPPED

8 anchovies each (optional)

Roasted chickpeas:

2 cups

Drain and place on the baking pan. With E.V.O.O. and a pinch of sea salt. Place in the preheated oven at 350 * F for about 10-12 minutes.

Marinated steak:

Place the sliced ​​steak in a bowl. Add Greek dressing. Mix well. Home page. Place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Greek dressing:

1 cup E.V.O.O.

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tsp dried oregano

Pinch of sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp fresh garlic – chopped

1/2 lemon – juiced

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whisk aggressively for about 2-3 minutes.

Enjoy!

,