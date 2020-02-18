[olivier-giroud-‘100-per-cent-centered-on-chelsea’-and-sends-message-to-frank-lampard-right-after-unsuccessful-january-transfer]

Olivier Giroud has instructed talkSPORT he is ‘100 for each cent targeted on Chelsea’ and despatched a plea to supervisor Frank Lampard to give him more video game time.

The 33-12 months-aged striker made his 1st overall look for the Blues considering the fact that November on Monday evening as he came off the bench in the 2nd-50 % of the clash vs Manchester United.

He even appeared to have scored his very first Premier League intention of the year, only for his header from Mason Mount’s cross to be chalked off by VAR for a marginal offside final decision.

Getty Photographs – Getty Olivier Giroud celebrates getting the web for this first time in the Premier League this year – only to have the purpose ruled out by VAR

Giroud was shut to leaving the London club past thirty day period, with Lampard offering the Frenchman authorization to depart if Chelsea gained the ideal provide.

Inter Milan and Tottenham moves have been claimed to be on the playing cards but he in the long run stayed at the Bridge as Chelsea failed to indicator a substitution striker.

He insists he has now set that disappointment driving him and is identified to participate in more during the remainder of the period and battle for a put in France’s Euro 2020 squad.

It seems he could get his desire, way too, with to start with decision frontman Tammy Abraham injured and Michy Batshuayi failing to just take his possibilities.

The Belgian striker, who has just six ambitions in 19 appearances this period, skipped 3 apparent prospects against United as Ole Gunnar Solskjear’s men claimed a two- victory.

Chelsea have now won only just one of their earlier six league video games, and Giroud has produced it clear he is completely ready to address Lampard’s striker disaster.

“I am a Chelsea participant,” Giroud advised talkSPORT adhering to the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

“Now I need to have to transfer on, shift ahead. I want to give all the things for the workforce and naturally my personalized goal is to play as substantially as I can to participate in at the Euros for my place. It is enormous for me.

“Now I am 100 for every cent centered on Chelsea’s targets.

“I want to continue to keep fighting, arrive again on the scoresheet and the teamsheets and just about every solitary video game is a significant possibility for me to demonstrate my wish to occur again in the activity.”

