Olivier Giroud should leave Chelsea while Inter Milan relaunches his offer

The French striker is preparing to leave Chelsea while Inter make a better offer.

Olivier Giroud’s stay at Chelsea is coming to an end, as reports indicate that it is only a matter of time before his transfer to Inter Milan becomes official.

According to The Guardian, Inter hopes that their offer of 5 million euros will be enough to encourage Chelsea to let the attacker go. Their latest offer is only € 1 million more than their previous offer, but they remain optimistic.

Giroud had a hard time playing with the London club. He was second choice under Maurizio Sarri and finds himself in the same situation with Frank Lampard. Sarri preferred Gonzalo Higuain and Lampard trusted Tammy Abraham.

Lampard’s decision to go with Tammy Abraham’s youngest player is logical, but it is assumed that Sarri choosing Higuain over Giroud was to be a heavy blow for the Frenchman.

However, a move to Inter will not get Giroud what he wanted. At best, he will be third choice at Inter behind Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Lukaku has found a resurgence since joining Manchester United. He scores goals and lets the Manchester United supporters why they sold it in the first place. His partnership with Martinez was one of the best in Europe and is one of the reasons why Inter finds itself in a fight with Juventus for first place in Serie A.

The proposed deal would see Giroud be an Inter player until the end of the 2021-2022 season. Perhaps the process of thinking behind this movement from Inter’s point of view is to find a short-term solution if they lose Martinez next summer.

The Argentine strikes have impressed this season and have been linked to a move to a larger club like Barcelona.

Antonio Conte previously worked with Giroud when he was director of Chelsea. He may believe that Giroud still has something in the tank and may be more than the depth of the workforce.

Chelsea will have the last word but it’s no secret that Giroud wants to get out. They may just want to get some sort of transfer fee rather than letting him go free in the summer, at the end of his contract.