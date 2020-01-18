Ollie Pope’s first century of testing puts tourists in a good position on day two

Ollie Pope struck his first friendly game of the century to put England in a strong position in the third test against South Africa.

The Surrey man finished undefeated at 135 when tourists declared 499 for nine on the second day.

Dom Bess then took two gates to the final session to increase pressure on the hosts in Port Elizabeth.

The game was delayed 45 minutes earlier in the day, but England quickly took the initiative.

The Pope got things moving by cutting Anrich Nortje for four in the third part of the day, and both batsmen soon celebrated half a century.

Ben Stokes was the first to get there, with two drawn limits in front of Kagiso Rabada, standing tall and hitting the top of the rebound. Pope was close behind and noticed the gap in the third man to reach the hundred mark. Then he pumped Vernon Philander fifty over the point for his third test.

Faf du Plessis spun Keshav Maharaj to slow down the pace, but the left found Stokes in an unforgiving mood and pulled off his first game, including a slog sweep for six on the grass bench.

The pain persisted; Pope, with a magnificent square ride ahead of Nortje and Stokes, treated Maharaj’s second visit harder. He waited for four balls and then took a moment. He pounded the middle density with a huge six and cleared not only the border but also the perimeter fence.

After a game hour, England added 72 out of 13 overs to secure their overnight position.

After the fifth wicket pair had improved its level to one hundred in 185 deliveries, it scored the next 50 points better than a run-per-ball.

The checkpoints kept coming back when the South African heads fell, first England’s 300 and then Stokes 4000. Test run, thanks to another muscular success from Maharaj.

Stokes switched to 99 with a chop for two to three men, and then stroked Dane Paterson to get a single across the finish line. He took off his glove and made a gesture in recognition of his father Ged, who remains in the hospital in Johannesburg.

Stokes started where he left off in the afternoon and drilled Paterson’s second ball for four straight to the floor.

His eagerness to advance the score showed again when he lifted Maharaj to the floor – and offered Anrich Nortje half a chance that he could not take in time for a long time.

That could have turned out to be a costly failure, but Stokes only added four more before separating Paterson for 120 backwards.

The partnership, which changed the dating service, ended at 203 and left Pope as an older man at 79 and Jos Buttler at 351 for five.

Buttler was offered a few words on his way to the kink – a reward for his explosive outburst in Vernon Philander’s direction in the previous match.

South Africa will have a lot more to say, but he only played 15 balls before going back to Maharaj on the back foot and feeding a gentle catch.

At 354 for six, the momentum for the tourists began to weaken little.

The dismissal of Buttler brought Sam Curran to the top of the table and the all-rounder took his chance to exploit a strenuous attack in the fifth round of the field.

He crossed a number of limits to raise the score to over 400. It was the first time since December 2017 that England reached this mark in the first innings of a game.

Curran retired after scoring 44 in just 50 balls, England 413 for seven and Pope 94.

Pope reached his first century in 190 balls and with his 14th border Nortje cut sharply through the middle.

The 22-year-old took advantage of the moment, waved to the pavilion, and stared at the sky before hugging Dom Bess.

Bess misled in the final round before tea, leaving England 426 for eight, while Pope didn’t drop out at 106.

England came out after the tea break to entertain, Pope unveiled a handful of improvised pats, and Mark Wood played the role of an unlikely destroyer.

Number 10 defeated three powerful sixes and a four-pointer ahead of Maharaj before apparently finishing the innings at 467 when he defeated Rabada at 25.

He raced away and awaited the explanation, but a no-ball call got him right and Joe Root signaled that the beating should continue.

Getty Images – Getty

Dom Bess needed two quick gates to give England the upper hand

The Pope had fun – ramping over the goalkeeper, retreating, and turning the bat back – when he ended up undefeated at 135. Wood was incredibly in sight of England’s fastest test 50 when he stayed a few meters behind his sixth maximum and broke 42 in 23 balls.

Root declared on 499 for nine.

South Africa made good progress with the bat, reaching 50 before Pieter Malan was caught and bowled by Bess to leave for 18.

Dean Elgar, who scored 32 out of 40 balls before Malan lost his wicket, was supported in the middle by Zubayr Hamza.

After Woods Tempo South Africa had a few problems, Pope celebrated an outstanding day when he caught Hamza (10) bowling Bess.

South Africa was 60 in pairs, followed by 439 runs when the rain stopped playing and stumps were called.

