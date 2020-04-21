OLOL to take part in Convalescent Plasma Expanded Obtain System

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday morning, Our Woman of the Lake declared its participation in a new plan that will allow it to act as a plasma donor web page and convalescent plasma tests site.

This signifies it will provide hospitalized people with critical circumstances of COVID-19 with entry to investigative convalescent plasma.

Although there is currently no established treatment method for COVID-19, this application, led by the Mayo Clinic and with the assistance of the Food items and Drug Administration, will explore no matter if or not convalescent plasma, which consists of antibodies to the virus that qualified prospects to COVID-19 are efficient in giving passive immunity to certain sufferers with severe varieties of the ailment.

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center has started amassing convalescent plasma from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The gathered plasma will be distributed to sufferers at Our Girl of the Lake who qualify and enroll in the trial.

Information and facts for Plasma Donors

COVID-19 convalescent plasma can only be donated by another person who is usually eligible to donate blood.

Donors should existing identification and will be expected to convey proof of a beneficial COVID-19 take a look at outcome.

Donors must have been recovered (symptom-absolutely free) for at the very least 28 days. Donors who have been symptom-free for 14-27 times will need to give documentation of a detrimental COVID-19 check.

All donors are asked to try to eat very well and sufficiently hydrate in advance of and soon after donation.

Simply click listed here for supplemental specifics linked to OLOL’s convalescent plasma program.