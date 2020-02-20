[olympiacos-vs-arsenal:-the-gunners’-shock-document-versus-the-greek-side]

Arsenal are once additional vying for Europa League glory and acquire on a acquainted foe in Olympiacos in the spherical of 32, with the to start with leg of that clash Reside on talkSPORT this Thursday night.

The Gunners romped to a 3- defeat on their final check out to Greece thanks to an Olivier Giroud hat-trick in December 2015, but their head-to-head history against them is not as remarkable as you could possibly think.

AFP or licensors Mikel Arteta will be hoping to lead Arsenal to European glory

In truth the Gunners have lost as a lot of video games as they have won in opposition to Olympiacos in European competition, getting rid of on their final three website visitors abroad prior to their convincing victory five yrs back.

It is value noting none of people defeats have been specially detrimental for the Gunners, who capable for the Champions League for 20 several years jogging in advance of ending the 2016/17 Premier League year in fifth area.

With that claimed the Gunners have won only three of their 9 preceding UEFA levels of competition encounters in Greece, shedding 5 of those.

That 3- victory in Piraeus four seasons back finished a five-video game winless run in the state (D1, L4).

Underneath, talkSPORT.com has ran you by way of each individual of Arsenal’s 8 meetings with Olympiacos.

2009/2010 – Arsenal 2- Olympiacos – Sep 29, 2009 – Champions League – Group H

The Gunners ongoing their 100 per cent start to their European marketing campaign with a victory around Olympiacos in north London.

They dominated proceedings in the course of, but needed late targets from Robin van Persie and Andrey Arshavin to make sure them off victory.

Getty Visuals Robin van Persie scored Arsenal’s opener in a two- victory about Olympiacos

2009/2010 – Olympiacos one- Arsenal – Dec 9, 2009 – Champions League – Group H

Their unbeaten Champions League run in Team H arrived to an finish in in Greece immediately after their youthful side had been undone by Leonardo’s scientific second-50 % strike.

Arsene Wenger named his youngest-ever Champions League squad with ten teenagers amongst the travelling get together with an ordinary age of 20 for the closing Group match.

Thomas Cruise was handed his 1st-workforce debut, while reserve-workforce captain Kyle Bartley was partnered with veteran Mikael Silvestre in defence.

The Greek champions only necessary a point to qualify for the last 16, but prevailed with all three details after Leonardo poked the ball among the legs of Lukasz Fabianski two minutes after the interval.

Getty Illustrations or photos Olympiacos celebrate beating the Gunners back in December 2009

2011/2012 – Arsenal 2-1 Olympiacos – Sep 28, 2011 – Champions League – Team F

Wenger’s gentlemen obtained their Champions League campaign up and operating by edging past Olympiacos at the Emirates.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain place the hosts ahead in the eighth moment with his to start with Champions League objective, and shortly soon after Andre Santos doubled their benefit.

Arsenal’s defensive frailties had been uncovered on 27 minutes when the Greeks labored a small corner to perfection with David Fuster heading house Ariel Ibagaza’s inch-fantastic shipping.

Getty Photographs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his 1st Champions aim against the Greek side

2011/2012 – Olympiacos three-one Arsenal – Dec six, 2011 – Champions League – Group F

The Gunners experienced a disappointing defeat in Greece but still advanced to the previous-16 of the Champions League after ending Group F winners.

Objectives by Rafik Djebbour, David Fuster and Francois Modesto acquired the hosts victory – but they failed to progress after a remarkable Marseille acquire.

Yossi Benayoun netted Arsenal’s consolation from 15 yards, as Arsene Wenger marked his 200th European activity as a manager with an abject loss.

Getty Pictures David Fuster celebrates scoring his side’s next aim against the Gunners

2012/2013 – Arsenal three-one Olympiacos – Oct three, 2012 – Champions League – Team B

Arsenal recovered from an unconvincing initially-50 percent exhibiting to see off Olympiacos and shift leading of Champions League Team B.

Gervinho gave the hosts the guide near the conclusion of a tepid opening 45 minutes, with Kostas Mitroglou hitting back on the stroke of half-time with a superb header.

Lukas Podolski rifled the Gunners back infront, right before substitute Aaron Ramsey’s good flick prolonged their guide.

Getty Photographs Lukas Podolski place the Gunners two-1 in advance on the night

2012/2013 – Olympiacos 2-1 Arsenal – Dec four, 2012 – Champions League – Team B

The Gunners’ inadequate operate of type ongoing as they surrendered a just one-goal lead to get rid of versus Olympiacos -lacking out on finishing top of Champions League Group B.

An Arsenal aspect, which showcased 7 adjustments, started nicely and Tomas Rosicky slotted them ahead shortly prior to fifty percent-time.

The hosts equalised by means of a shut-array complete by Giannis Maniatis and the turnaround was full thanks to Kostas Mitroglou’s curling strike.

Getty Illustrations or photos Arsene Wenger’s guys skipped out on prime spot just after getting rid of two-one in Greece

2015/2016 – Arsenal 2-three Olympiacos – Sep 29, 2015 – Champions League – Team F

The Gunners’ hopes of progressing earlier the Champions League team levels were being in critical jeopardy following they slumped to their 2nd successive team phase reduction at household to Olympiacos.

David Ospina’s wretched very own intention – dropping Kostas Fortounis’s corner into his own web just after Theo Walcott experienced cancelled out Felipe Pardo’s deflected shot – summed up Arsenal’s display.

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal brief hope with a 65th-minute header only for Alfred Finnbogason to restore Olympiakos’s direct in a minute.

Getty Photographs Alfred Finnbogason sealed a to start with-ever win for Olympiacos at the Emirates in September 2015

2015/2016 – Olympiacos -three Arsenal – Dec nine, 2015 – Champions League – Group F

Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick enabled Arsenal to pip their hosts to the runners-up place in the team on the head-to-head rule.

That secured the Gunners a 16th successive appearances in the Champions League knock-out period.