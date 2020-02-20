[Olympiakos vs Arsenal are living stream: How to view Europa League clash for free – kick-off time, Television set Channel and verified line-ups]

Arsenal and Olympiakos deal with off in the initially-leg of their Europa League Spherical of 32 tie this evening.

Arsenal finished runners-up in Europe’s secondary competitors very last time, getting rid of to Chelsea in the remaining.

Now they are among the the favourites to go all the way again and kick off their knockout stage with a trip to Athens.

AFP or licensors Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal just take on Olympiakos in the Europa League tonight

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: Day and kick-off time

The Round of 32 very first leg will be held on Thursday, February 20 and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

These two sides past faced every single other in the group phases of the 2015/16 Champions League.

Olympiakos claimed a shock 3-two win in north London right before Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick gave Arsenal victory in Athens.

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: How to view

Each Europa League activity is staying shown reside on BT Sport this period and you can catch this match on BT Sport two with coverage starting up at 8pm.

If you’re an EE cellular phone shopper, you can check out this match wholly totally free.

EE prospects can indication up for a a few-month totally free demo to BT Activity – only textual content Activity to 150.

This will make it possible for you to enjoy on your cellphone, with casting readily available to your Television set although the services.

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT two will have stay commentary of the match this evening, with our display starting off at 8pm.

Jim Proudfoot and Jermaine Pennant will provide you our protection throughout the night time.

To tune in, just click listed here for the are living stream or click on the radio player beneath.

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: Verified line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno Mustafi, Sokratis, David Luiz, Saka Guendouzi, Xhaka Martinelli, Willock, Aubameyang Lacazette

Olympiakos XI: Jose Sa Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Ba, Tsimikas Bouchalakis, Camará, Guilherme Masouras, Valbuena El Arabi