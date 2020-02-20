[olympiakos vs-arsenal-reside-commentary:-talksport-protection-of-europa-league-tie]

Arsenal are in Greece tonight for their Europa League Spherical of 32 1st-leg tie from Olympiakos.

The Gunners finished top of Team F in Europe’s secondary level of competition ahead of Xmas as will now get on the Greek Superleague leaders in the knockout section.

Getty Photographs – Getty Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal take on Olympiakos tonight

Arsenal lost to Chelsea in the closing of the Europa League very last time and, now below Mikel Arteta, are among the favourites to go all the way this phrase.

But they confront a rough very first-leg tie this evening in the scary surroundings of the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: How to pay attention

The Europa League clash will get underway at 8pm on Thursday, February 20.

Complete commentary from the Karaiskakis Stadium will be stay on talkSPORT two, with our coverage starting off at 8pm.

Jim Proudfoot and Jermaine Pennant will provide you our protection and to tune in, just click below for the reside stream or click the radio player below.

You can also listen by means of the talkSPORT App, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For far more data about how to listen Live on talkSPORT click right here.

Kevin Campbell impressed by new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but needed Max Allegri originally

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: What has been reported?

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal gamers to rise above the heated ambiance at Olympiacos’ bought-out Karaiskakis Stadium.

“It is aspect of the approach,” he claimed. “You never know till you expose them.

“They can have the finest intention but they need to go to a stadium like in this article and when they make a error or a bad selection, have the braveness to check out all over again and play again.

“And I want to see that in my gamers, whether they are 17 or 35. Which is what I be expecting from them. If they preserve seeking, they have my entire assistance.

“If they hide following that, I never like it. But what I’ve observed up to now, just about every time they perform on that area they are responding really, definitely properly.

“That’s what I am hoping and I am certain they will do it.”

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will skip the Europa League tie

Olympiakos vs Arsenal: Team news

Mesut Ozil will not journey with Arsenal to Greece as his spouse is close to supplying delivery.

Matteo Guendouzi returns to the squad having been dropped for Sunday’s 4- Leading League victory above Newcastle amid rumours of a slide-out with Arteta.

Lucas Torreira has also remained in London due to health issues but could fly out on the working day of the game if his problem enhances.

January signing Pablo Mari could be in line for his debut but fellow new boy Cedric Soares stays out.