Olympian Lolo Jones surpassed the handstand challenge with style

This is not just a boy’s world in the art of putting your shirt on when doing a handstand. In fact, the boys are outsized. When Tom Holland introduced the idea of ​​a handstand challenge, we all wondered how upset he really was. The challenge was simply to take off your shirt, do the handstand and then try to put your shirt back on while you were in the handstand.

Holland has fought, Ryan Reynolds has not said, does Jack Gyllenhaal look like a man who would gladly let you out of a ghost, and then Maggie Gyllenhaal did it with ease. Despite being amazing on every front, no one has ever held a candle to Olympian Lolo Jones.

He saw them in a shirt challenge and thought, great, let’s add some and I’ll do it while I’m drinking some wine. I don’t know if I want Lolo Jones to be my best friend or Spider-Gwen. Both … it’s both.

When I saw Spider-Man and Jack Gyllenhaal challenge the handstand with a shirt …

First of all I want to thank them for taking their shirts off because I haven’t seen one in 25 days

⁣ pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3

– Lolo Jones (@LoloZones) April 4, 2020

Thank you for being the person who first thanked Tom Holland and Jack Gyllenhaal for being shirtless. Trying this time. Second, how is it that easy for him !? Is this going to be a new Olympic event? Shirt as much as possible while doing a handstand? Extra points if you are still drinking while doing it? In truth, sounds like a great one.

I really wish I understood how I started this trend or why all these powerful celebrities are doing it and making it look easy. Should I try it? Probably not. I don’t really want to be in the emergency room because I fell over my head, but what if I look too cool to see Lolo Jones when I just usually wear multiple shirts and show the boys? I would gladly do it.

(Image: Maddy Meyer / Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to Translate) Handstand Challenge (T) Lolo Jones