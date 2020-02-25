olympic-champ-wayde-van-niekerk-returns-to-competition-just-after-occupation-threatening-knee-damage

SOMERSET WEST, SOUTH AFRICA – Olympic winner Wayde van Niekerk is competing yet again following extra than two several years out with a career-threatening knee damage and is struggling with a race versus time to be all set to protect his title at the Tokyo Game titles.

The Olympics are 5 months absent and the entire world record holder in the 400 meters however has not operate a major race due to the fact the 2017 IAAF Entire world Athletics Championships in London.

Van Niekerk competed at two low-amount satisfies around the past week in Bloemfontein, South Africa, the city wherever he life and trains. He came as a result of his a few races devoid of any difficulties, even though they were 100- and 200-meter races.

Which is nonetheless a major strengthen for the 27-calendar year-old van Niekerk, whose prepared return to the observe previous 12 months was delayed since of setbacks with his recovery.

Van Niekerk ran the 100 meters at an in-residence college function previous 7 days, and ran the 100 and 200 at an additional satisfy in Bloemfontein on Saturday. He posted 10.20 seconds for the initial 100 meters final week in a race on a grass strip which was hand timed. He ran 10.10 for the 100 and 20.31 for the 200 on the keep track of at the weekend occasion, equally electronically timed. He won all a few races.

“Feels so good to be back again on the observe and to be aggressive again,” van Niekerk stated. “I’ve been off it a when so I’m learning to deal with it all all over again.

“Thank you to absolutely everyone who believed in me and trapped by me. This is only the commencing.”

Van Niekerk tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his ideal knee participating in in a charity tag rugby activity in his household town of Cape Town in late 2017. He was rushed to the United States for surgery and has been rehabilitating at a athletics drugs center in Doha, Qatar.

It was a desperately disappointing blow for an athlete who experienced been tipped to be the new confront of keep track of and discipline subsequent the retirement of Usain Bolt. Van Niekerk presented one particular of the standout performances of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he won gold in the 400 and shattered Michael Johnson’s 17-12 months-aged environment record with a spectacular run in Lane 8.

He experienced hoped to make a long-awaited comeback at the London Diamond League fulfill very last July in preparation for the environment championships in Doha. He was not all set and had to give up on an attempt at a 3rd straight world title in the 400.

Van Niekerk is now aiming to exam his knee more than 400 meters in preparation for the South African countrywide championships in late April. The South African observe and industry federation requires athletes to contend at the nationals if they want to go to the Olympics.