Olympic football qualifiers in China moved to Nanjing because of the outbreak of the deadly virus

KUALA LUMPUR – An Asian four-nation qualifying group for the women’s Olympic soccer tournament was transferred to Nanjing on Wednesday due to a fatal viral illness from Wuhan, China.

The decisions followed Chinese health authorities, which instructed the people of Wuhan to avoid masses and public gatherings.

The Asian Football Association announced that the round robin group with China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand will be held on February 3rd and 9th in Nanjing while maintaining the same dates.

Since the outbreak last month, more than 500 people have been infected and at least 17 people have been killed. The disease stems from a newly identified type of coronavirus.

Cases have also been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. All of them are from Wuhan or recently traveled there.

In the soccer qualification in China, two teams will enter the playoff round of the four nations in March. That will decide which two teams from Asia will host Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.