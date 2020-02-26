olympic-organizers-think-about-downsizing-2020-torch-relay-due-to-virus

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics arranging committee reported Wednesday the Olympic torch relay could be downsized in get to protect against the distribute of the new coronavirus.

“Bringing spectators alongside one another in substantial figures will increase the threat of an infection. Downsizing is between the techniques we can consider,” Toshiro Muto explained to reporters.

Muto, on the other hand, turned down any suggestion that the relay may well be canceled.

“We are not contemplating that at all,” stated Muto, though indicating that plan measures to guarantee the protection of the function would be printed subsequent week.

“We will take into account how it can be implemented to protect against the danger of infection.”

Muto indicated that just about every day’s departure and arrival ceremony may be produced more compact.

The relay will start on March 26, from the J-Village soccer instruction heart in Fukushima Prefecture and will pass via 859 municipalities more than 121 days.

Muto uncovered that the problems of the outbreak are issue to modify, and adjustments could be designed to just about every torch relay phase with a week’s progress discover.

Sponsors, he verified, have been saved in the loop and comprehend the urgency of the problem and the need for possible downsizing.