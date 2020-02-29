olympic-organizers-will-preserve-fans’-torch-relay-video-clips-off-social-media

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics indicated Friday they will not permit persons to upload online video they shoot of the Olympic torch relay to social media web pages.

In accordance to the arranging committee, uploading online video of the torch relay that would make it possible for anyone to view the illustrations or photos would infringe on the rights of the event’s broadcasters and hence violate Intercontinental Olympic Committee principles.

Those policies have been cited as the rationale for prohibiting spectators in Olympic venues from uploading online video they shoot there to social media. Organizers mentioned that the IOC could get action to take out any movie of the torch relay that is uncovered on social network internet sites.