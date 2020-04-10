Seminole, Florida-Receive a call and message to Asif Shaikh, Pastor of the Olympics for the last 10 years.

“I played the four Olympics, London was my first Olympic,” Shake said.

Rev. Seminole is needed more than ever.

“I’m worried and I have this feeling, am I going to get over this,” he said. “You take an Olympian who may be participating in the last Olympic Games. The news comes. We haven’t done it for another year. Physically, mentally, all. “

And that’s where Shaikh comes in.

“Many athletes, their identity is in their sport, and that’s probably one of the biggest things I speak of,” he explained. “Don’t make your sport your identity. Your identity must be something else.”

For him, it is higher power.

“I have to trust something bigger than myself, and for me, when I’m talking about it, it’s God.”

Shaikh works for Team USA, but keeps in touch with athletes around the world. Including Italian 3X3 basketball star, Le Lindary. She has been in her apartment in Europe for two months.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been a rough few days,” she sent in a video message. “Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for trusting me.”

Darry is one of many athletes who look to Shake.

“It’s a word of encouragement,” he said. “If you can stand this time, what are you doing to make your day better than yesterday?”

American track and field athletes who want to remain anonymous expected this third gold medal in Tokyo.

He is also leaning on the shake.

“If the Olympics continue, they should, otherwise they have been adjusted for all reasons.” “I have full faith and comfort, no matter what happens.”

Shake has helped him make peace with uncertainty.

“Athletes are perfectionists and they are always out,” Shake said. “But I think that what a pandemic can actually bring to the human mind is that it takes time to stop, listen and reflect on us. We all need to do so I think.”

Shake looks forward to seeing the Olympics again, but for now he is embracing what this situation has brought.

“This is a great time for all people of all races, and all beliefs can really connect with each other.”

