Olympic women’s football qualifiers left the Chinese city due to Corona virus problems

Women’s soccer qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics are being moved from the Chinese city to another country on Wednesday, according to the Asian Football Association.

Wuhan should host China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia for Group B qualification on February 3-9, but they will now be staged on the same dates in the eastern city of Nanjing, AFC said in a statement.

The change was said to have been proposed by the Chinese Football Association.

Nine people died and at least 440 were infected with the SARS-like coronavirus, which has spread across the country, with the vast majority of cases being reported in Wuhan.

A fish market where wild animals were sold is suspected to be the cause of the outbreak.

The Taiwanese football association had previously warned that if it were played in Wuhan, it would be out of qualification and said in a statement that “player safety is our top priority”.

The official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday that the Chinese football association has no plans to move the games from Wuhan.