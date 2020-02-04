Olympics and Year of the Rat give the capybaras a leading role in Japanese zoos

ITO, SHIZUOKA PREF. – The huge rodents of Izu Shaboten Koen sink into steaming hot springs, snap their ears and close their eyes against the camera clicks of fascinated spectators drifting into a hazy nap.

You may not know it, but the five capybaras are the main attraction at the zoo, about two hours by train south of Tokyo.

Zoo keepers trust the tourist attractiveness of the largest rodents in the world to benefit from the accidental coincidence of Japan, which hosts the Olympic Games in the Chinese Zodiac Year of the Rat.

“The capybaras are the high point of our zoo, so we are using the year of the rat to further increase its popularity,” said Masahiro Takeda, Izu Shaboten Koen’s assistant zookeeper.

“We very much hope that this will also reach people from all over the world who are visiting Japan.”

Ironically, the Capybaras, native to the tropical jungles of South America, have been credited for improving the zoo’s popularity in the calmer winter months.

The winter tradition of bathing the capybaras daily began almost 40 years ago when an animal keeper, who was cleaning his stable with hot water, turned and found that they were huddled in one of the warm puddles.

In a country with nearly 3,000 thermal baths, the baths quickly became an integral part of Izu Shaboten Koen and other zoos across Japan, where the number of capybaras increased from 126 in 2006 to 422 in 2016.

The rodents have inspired a popular soft toy and related goods called “Kapibarasan”, and online video clips from Badecapybaras have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

At Izu Shaboten Koen, the capybaras, which weigh between 35 and 65 kilograms, eat apples and leaves that the zookeeper pours into his hot bath before falling asleep. When visitors are awake, they can put on special gloves to pet and feed the giant hamster-like animals.

Day trippers who want to have a bite to eat in the zoo’s restaurant can pamper themselves with a Capybara-style beef burger on which an animal-shaped bun is painted with chocolate eyes and mouths.

Takeda said it had no exact dates, but estimated that the zoo had 20 to 30 percent more visitors in winter since the bath therapy bars were exhibited.

“I’ve only seen the Capybaras on television in hot springs so I really wanted to see them in person,” said Kayo Kogai, 23, who visited Izu Shaboten Koen on Saturday.

“You look so relaxed … I would really like to accompany you in your bathroom,” added Kogai’s friend Mizuki Aoki, 23, with a laugh.