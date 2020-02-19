[olympics:-with-handclaps,-assistance-from-backstreet-boys,-tokyo-mascots-jet-off-to-europe]



FILE Photograph: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa and Paralympic mascot Someity maintain placards with their names in the course of the mascots’ debut in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

February 19, 2020

By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyko’s 2020 Olympic Games mascots headed out from the capital’s Haneda airport on Wednesday for a advertising tour of Europe, bemusing tourists with a ceremony featuring a clapping plan and a movie concept from veteran pop act the Backstreet Boys.

Identified as Miraitowa and Someity, the pair will touch down in six European cities on their ‘Make the Beat’ tour, named after the handclap schedule they performed in Haneda’s departure lounge along with Japanese Olympic volleyball star Megumi Kurihara.

The cartoon-design and style mascots, described in official Tokyo 2020 biographies as getting superpowers and an skill to teleport amongst the electronic world and fact, will check out 6 European cities – Barcelona, Paris, Bonn, Athens, London and Lausanne – among Wednesday and the conclude of April.

During the tour, organizers explained blue-checkered Miraitowa and Someity, whose pink layout was influenced by cherry blossoms, will appear to “raise excitement and enthusiasm for the Games”, which begin on July 24.

As pre-departure diners in the airport’s places to eat watched on open up-mouthed, the pair were being joined on a makeshift phase by design and Pass up Japan 2019 winner Honoka Tsuchiya in making an attempt to educate the handclap regimen to unsuspecting passengers, some much more intent on making their flights than learning how to ‘Make the Beat’.

In the online video information, Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough, 46, joined in the choreographed encouragement wearing a classic Japanese ‘happi’ coat bearing colorful Tokyo 2020 layouts. Given that its early boy band successes, the team has toured Japan consistently and its hits are well-known amid English-language alternatives at karaoke parlors.

“For all you followers out there, who want to remain enthusiastic, just give into the instant, feel the passion in your heart and preserve the Backstreet pride alive,” reported Dorough.

Preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games are now in the ending straight, with the final exam gatherings less than way and the Olympic flame because of to arrive in Japan on March 20.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)