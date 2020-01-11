Oman Sultan Qaboos, the longest reigning leader in the Arab world, dies at the age of 79

Loading...

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, the longest reigning monarch of the Middle East, who seized power in 1970 and moved his Arab sultanate into modernity while carefully balancing diplomatic relations between opponents Iran and the United States , died. He was 79 years old.

The state news agency Oman announced his death late Friday on her official Twitter account. The sultan is said to have been in poor health and traveled to Belgium last month for a medical check-up designated by the court. The royal court declared three days of mourning.

The news agency mourned the sultan’s death and praised the “towering renaissance” he had presided over. It was said that his “balanced policy” of mediating between rival camps in a volatile region deserved the respect of the world.

The retired Sultan, educated by the British, reformed a nation in which there were only three schools and strict laws prohibiting electricity, radios, glasses, and even umbrellas when he took the throne.

During his reign, Oman became known as an inviting tourist destination and a key interlocutor in the Middle East. He helped U.S. free prisoners in Iran and Yemen, and even organized visits by Israeli officials while pushing back the occupation of the country that the Palestinians want for a future state.

“We have no conflict and do not set fuel on fire if we disagree with someone,” Sultan Qaboos told a Kuwaiti newspaper in a rare interview in 2008.

However, the sultan’s death increases the risk of unrest in this country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. The unmarried Sultan Qaboos had no children and did not publicly name an heir, a tradition of the ruling Al-Said dynasty, whose history is peppered with bloody takeovers.

The Defense Council, which is made up of heads of branches of the Armed Forces and other high-ranking security officials, said in a statement that it had convened advice from members of the royal family to determine a successor.

Oman’s longstanding willingness to go its own way frustrated Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, longstanding opponents of Iran, who now dominate the policies of the Gulf States. How Oman will respond to external and internal pressure in a nation in which Sultan Qaboos has ruled for decades remains unclear.

“Maintaining this type of equidistant relationship is being tested,” said Gary A. Grappo, a former US ambassador to Oman. “Whoever this person is will have an immensely difficult job. And overhanging all of that will make him feel like he’s not a Qaboo, because these are impossible shoes to fill. “

The sultan had been thought to have been ill for some time, but the authorities never revealed what illness he was facing. In a December 2019 report by the Washington Institute for Near-East Policy, the sultan was described as having “a history of diabetes and colorectal cancer”.

Sultan Qaboos spent eight months in a hospital in Germany and returned to Oman in 2015. The royal court only said that the treatment he received was successful. In December 2019, he traveled to Belgium for a week. The court described him as a “medical examination”. Days of concern about his condition ended on December 31, 2019, and the royal court described him as in a stable condition.

Sultan Qaboos cut a fashion figure in a region whose leaders are known for stricter clothing. His colorful turbans stood out, as did his figure-hugging robes with a traditional curved khanja knife inside, the symbol of Oman. He occasionally wore a white turban based on the belief that he led Oman’s Ibadi Muslims spiritually, a more liberal sprout of Islam before the Sunni-Shiite division.

The sultan’s willingness to stand out was the key to Oman’s influence in the region. While under Sultan Qaboos, Oman only housed 4.6 million people and smaller oil reserves than its neighbors, it routinely affected the region like others could not.

Oman’s oil minister routinely criticizes the policy of the OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia with a smile. Houthi rebels meet in Yemen in Yemen, who have been involved in a bloody war with Saudi Arabia that has been going on for years. When Americans or dual nationals with Western ties are detained in Iran or in areas under Tehran’s influence, Oman’s help is routinely recognized in communications that later announce their freedom.

The Sultan’s greatest diplomatic achievement came when Oman hosted secret talks between Iranian and U.S. diplomats that led to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers. The agreement, which restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions, has been canceled since President Donald Trump resigned in May 2018.

Even as he mediated negotiations with Tehran, the Sultan maintained ties to those of the Pahlavi dynasty that overthrew the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution.

Sultan Qaboos’ outward worldview could not have contrasted more sharply than that of his father Sultan Said bin Taimur, under whose rule the sultanate was more like a medieval state. Slavery was legal, no one could travel abroad, and music was banned. At that time, the country, almost the size of Poland, had only 10 kilometers of paved roads.

Sultan Said had his son Qaboos, who was born in Salalah on November 18, 1940, travel to England to study there. Qaboos’ stays abroad included training at the British Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and training with the Scottish Rifles Regiment in the then Federal Republic of Germany.

Qaboos returned to Salalah in 1964, but found himself locked up in a palace instead. Music tapes sent to him by friends abroad contained secret messages from the British. London was frustrated with Sultan Said, who had become increasingly eccentric after an assassination attempt and when communist rebels continued their offensive in the Dhofar region of the Sultanate.

A palace coup on July 23, 1970 ended with Sultan Said killing himself before going into exile in London. Qaboos took over.

“Yesterday, Oman was in the dark,” said Sultan Qaboos after the coup. “But tomorrow there will be a new dawn for Oman and his people.”

Sultan Qaboos quickly campaigned for the modernization of the country and built the schools, hospitals and roads that his father had not built. With the help of Iranian troops under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the British and Jordanians, the Sultan fought back the Dhofar uprising.

“You can see the Sultan’s fingerprints,” Grappo said. “You are just everywhere.”

Over time, Sultan Qaboos introduced a written constitution, founded a parliament, and granted limited political freedoms to citizens. But the sultan always had the last word. As a sign of his strong influence, he also served as Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Finance and Foreign Policy and as Governor of the Sultan’s Central Bank.

“Holding all of these positions in government has probably restricted his country in terms of developing leadership,” Grappo said.

This strong grip extended to all signs of dissent. The Royal Oman Police often patrol in front of the window with chicken wire, which can only be seen in the island nation of Bahrain, which has been subjected to years of unrest at a low level. US diplomats routinely label the Omani press “silent,” and even private institutions censor themselves for fear of violating the so-called “red lines.” All public gatherings require government permission.

In the wake of the Arab Spring 2011 riots, there were small protests showing dissatisfaction with corruption, unemployment and rising prices in the Sultanate.

Oman was one of the few countries in the Arab world that maintained ties with Egypt after Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 and acted as a mediator between Iran and Iraq during the ruinous eight-year war. It has also long been a quiet base for US military operations, including a failed attempt in 1980 to free the hostages held by Iran after the US embassy was taken over in Tehran.

With increasing age, Sultan Qaboos became more and more withdrawn. It is known that he had three great passions – reading, music and sailing.

He “read insatiable,” said Grappo, playing the organ and lute. He founded a symphony orchestra and opened a royal opera house in Muscat in 2011. His yacht “Al Said” is one of the largest in the world and was often seen in the harbor with the Muscat mountain ring at anchor.

Sultan Qaboos was briefly married to a first cousin. They had no children and divorced in 1979.