Oman’s new Sultan Haitham was sworn in after Qaboos’ death

January 11 (UPI) – Oman appointed a new sultan on Saturday, former culture minister Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said.

Sultan Haitham, who was sworn in on Saturday, was the cousin of the former ruler.

Oman’s royal family was commissioned to select the new leader within three days of Qaboos’ death, but the government said the late ruler had chosen his own successor.

The unmarried Sultan Qaboos left no legal heirs.

“Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the country’s new sultan … after a family meeting that decided to appoint the sultan’s chosen one,” the government tweeted.

State media announced the death of Qaboos in late Friday at the age of 79.

He had been to Belgium for treatment for an illness that the BBC suspected was cancer. He returned to Oman before the New Year to die in his home country.

Officials in Oman declared a three-day mourning period.

Qaboos took control of Oman in a peaceful coup in 1970 after disagreements over his father’s leadership. Before that, he served in the British Army in the 1st Battalion of the Cameroonians.

When he came to power, Qaboos banned slavery and used the country’s oil revenues to improve living standards by investing in schools, streets, and hospitals.