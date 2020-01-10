Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said dies at the age of 79

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Qaboos bin Said al-Said, Sultan of Oman for nearly 50 years, died on Friday, state media reported. He was 79 years old.

He had been to Belgium for treatment for an illness that the BBC suspected was cancer. He returned to Oman before the New Year to die in his home country.

Officials in Oman declared a three-day mourning period.

The unmarried Sultan Qaboos left no legal heirs. The BBC reported that the Royal Family Council must elect a new leader within three days of Qaboos’ death.

Oman’s Sultan is also Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense, Finance and Foreign Affairs.

Qaboos took control of Oman in a peaceful coup in 1970 after disagreements over his father’s leadership. Before that, he served in the British Army in the 1st Battalion of the Cameroonians.

When he came to power, Qaboos banned slavery and used the country’s oil revenues to improve living standards by investing in schools, streets, and hospitals.