Omar Abdullah is 50 years old, his mother and sister visit him at J-K prison – India news

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah turned 50 on Tuesday and spent the day in Hari Nivas, where he has been in custody for the past seven months.

Constrained by the strict Public Safety Act (PSA), Omar had a quiet day in jail not far from his residence on Gupkar Road. His mother, sisters and some other family members met him some afternoon.

His father and five-time Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, himself a PSA detainee, could not meet his son on his special day. Both Abdullah have been in custody since August 5 after the abolition of the special status and bifurcation of the former state in the two territories of the union. On his 50th birthday, Omar’s Twitter saw a message from his sister, Sara Abdullah Pilot, saying she would manage the account temporarily.

“Sara Abdullah Pilot temporarily took care of the mentions and DM of my brother. We will return the air conditioner to its original owner as soon as it comes out,” reads a biographical account on Omar’s account.

Shiv Sena presenter Priyanka Chaturvedi, politician turned actor Shatrughan Sinha and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule were among those who welcomed Omar with his birthday on social media.

Omar has grown a long beard of salt and pepper and is almost unrecognizable, according to several photos that have appeared on social media in recent weeks, causing mostly anger and pain from netizens. The pictures show him smiling in a snow-covered jacket and wearing an inappropriate grayish beard.

The Supreme Court is discussing a petition by Sara Pilot challenging Omer’s detention under the PSA. The hearing is scheduled for next week.

Omar’s political career began at the age of 28 when he became Lok Sabha and was the youngest minister introduced in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000, when he was appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and later Trade.

Omar, who served as Chief Minister of State from 2009 to 2014, celebrated in 2008 with a famous five-minute speech in Parliament when, although in opposition, he supported the Indo-US nuclear deal.

“I’m Muslim and I’m Indian,” he said. “And I don’t see the difference between the two. I don’t know why I would be afraid of a nuclear deal. It’s a two-state deal that will hopefully become two equals in the future,” Omar said, warning that the enemy of Indian Muslims is not America or such. contracts.

Surprisingly, the PSA file and the reasons for his detention served on him late on February 6 last month accused him of having a “significant influence” on people, including the ability to gather voters during a boycott call and potentially divert energy to the public for whatever reason.

It is ironic that the fact that he was able to persuade voters to vote in huge numbers, even during the height of the boycott and poll boycott, was mentioned in a file prepared by police for his detention under the PSA.

His comments on social networking sites are also mentioned as a reason to encourage ordinary people against Decisions 370 and 35-A that could disrupt public order.

However, police did not mention any of Omar’s posts on social media in either the file or the warrant for which he was detained.

“We don’t know what the people of Kashmir are waiting for ……. stay safe and above all stay calm,” was the last few tweers of Omar before he was taken to Hari Nivas for preventive detention.

.