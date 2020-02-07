Omar Juarez is the guest of honor at the Tim Tebow Foundation fundraiser

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs), an unbeaten super lightweight boxing experience, will be the guest of honor tonight at “A Night To Shine”, a prom-style event for children with special needs, by Down By The Border is presented in association with the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This year’s sponsors, Shoe Palace and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), will proudly introduce Omar to this touching and heartwarming event.

Make-up stations, paparazzi entrances on the red carpet and the presence of dignitaries at the local and state level are sure to make this evening an unforgettable experience.

Omar Juarez has been a guest of honor for the past four years as this event gets bigger every year.

Omar will certainly be busy with 900 participants that evening as hundreds of participants are queuing to take photos with him and hear his encouraging words.

“This is a great event and I look forward to being presented every year,” said Omar Juarez, who fought on FS1 last Saturday and won a spectacular unanimous decision.

“I would like to thank Shoe Palace, PBC, Down by the Boarder and the Tim Tebow Foundation for their support. I know that the children present will be very happy and this is a very special night for all of them. “