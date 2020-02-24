[Omarion and Bow Wow are headlining The Millennium Tour at O2 Arena – how to get tickets]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor details of your info security rights Invalid E-mail

Omarion and Bow Wow are co-headlining a substantial London clearly show.

The Millennium Tour will head to the O2 Arena on Could 30.

Also on the invoice are Soulja Boy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Very Ricky.

Lovers can assume to hear some of their most significant hits on the night time with Bow Wow recognized for the likes of ‘Like You’ and ‘Bow Wow (Which is My Name)’.

When Omarion has made hits including ‘O’, ‘Post To Be’ and ‘Ice Box’ and attained two number one particular albums in the noughties.

The pair also collaborated on the music ‘Let Me Maintain You’ which was a best five strike in the US.

Meanwhile assistance act Soulja Boy will participate in his enormous strike ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ and Ying Yang Twins with ‘Salt Shaker’ and ‘Wait (The Whisper Song)’.

You can locate out how to get tickets for the huge evening of noughties rap underneath.

How to get tickets

They go on normal sale at 10am on Friday February 28 by using axs.com.

Tour dates

May 30 – London, O2 Arena