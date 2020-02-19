[omega-stage-announce-paul-davies-as-guitar-player]

Former Karnataka and Worry Room guitarist Paul Davies has joined Matt Cohen’s Omega Level project. He joins bassist Cohen and guitarist Keith Hawkins in a revamped line-up, with the band presently tough at perform on demos for their forthcoming debut album.

Davies was most a short while ago seen along with Cohen at The Reasoning’s Last Hurrah display at the Robin two in Bilston very last September. Davis was a founder member of Stress Space, who shaped in 2006 out of the ashes of an before Karnataka line-up. Davies appeared on the 1st 3 Stress Home albums right before departing in 2012.

“I am so delighted to announce my return to the prog rock phase as a member of Omega Issue,” the guitarist tells Prog. “Generating songs and undertaking is a enormous section of who I am and, while I have continued performing in other genres of tunes, I have actually skipped staying section of the prog rock scene due to the fact I still left Panic Place for individual factors in 2012.

“My physical appearance at the wonderful Previous Hurrah for The Reasoning gave me the opportunity to reconnect with my outdated close friend Matt Cohen and to fulfill Keith Hawkins. Matt and I have constantly been in overlapping musical circles but experienced in no way had the probability to participate in collectively, so that gig felt like the great time to make it transpire.

“By means of the rehearsals as very well as the exhibit alone it turned evident that the 3 of us have terrific musical chemistry and get alongside seriously very well each on, and off stage. It is actually uncommon to uncover that harmony of friendship and musical comprehension so I realized I was keen to work with them again. When Matt approached me to be a part of Omega Place it was an effortless selection that I had to be element of it and I am truly looking forward to acquiring begun.”