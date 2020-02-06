OMV Commissioner Mutter on lucrative increases for a few employees

BATON ROUGE – Unusually high increases were received by four officials in the motor vehicle office.

State officials were the mother of the increases – three of the employees are closely linked to senior government officials at higher levels of government.

The employees received a discretionary salary increase, which allowed them to raise the salaries for each of the four employees to an average of $ 80,000. The civil service regulations do not allow such large increases in a budget year, which is why the Office for Motor Vehicles divides the increases over two financial years. Each increase was around 20%, the first increase of 10% in January 2019 and another 10% in the next budget cycle six months later.

State government watchdogs are questioning the increases.

“Whenever something like this happens, it is appropriate to ask for justification and take a look at it and consult with an outside agency,” said Robert Scott of the Public Affairs Research Council.

The increases were awarded to three people who are tied to senior officials from the State Police or other areas of the Office for Motor Vehicles. OMV operates under the umbrella of the State Police.

The OMV commissioner would not agree to schedule a television interview on the increases and would only call the increases “earned” on a phone call. Since January 8, the WBRZ has tried several times to plan an interview.

EMPLOYEES AND THEIR CONNECTIONS

The employees who received the increases are Ashleigh Starnes, Paige Paxton, Kelly Simmons and Shantel Lege. The WBRZ investigation unit made connections to Starnes, Paxton and Simmons at the State Police or OMV, but found no connection to Lege.

Ashleigh Starnes is married to Lieutenant Colonel Jason Starnes of the State Police. It was discontinued in May 2003 and earned $ 87,339.20 after a 20 percent increase.

Paige Paxton is the sister of the Deputy Commissioner for Motor Vehicles, Staci Hoyt. Paxton was discontinued in January 2010 and, after making a 20 percent increase, is earning $ 77,646.40.

Kelly Simmons is the girlfriend of Michael Sittig, the State Police’s nationwide program manager. Simmons was discontinued in September 2003 and is earning $ 83,532.80 after her 20 percent increase.

Shantel Lege was discontinued in January 2006 and is now earning $ 77,521.60 after its 20 percent increase.

All four women have the same title: car administrator.

Scott would hope for an explanation: “You have to reassure the public that you are doing this in a fair manner and that no one is treated specifically and no one receives special attention, especially when it comes to family relationships.”

OMV COMMISSIONER PROMISES INTERVIEW

Motor vehicle commissioner Karen St. Germain said on the phone that the increases are worthwhile as the four workers do more. She added that the increases were made in accordance with public service rules.

However, according to information from the civil service bureau, none of the four employee titles changed. Those who are familiar with the process called it highly unusual.

On January 8, 2020, St. Germain promised an on-camera interview to discuss the matter. After this conversation, St. Germain did not answer any calls or text messages. When the WBRZ investigation department reached Deputy Commissioner Staci Hoyt, St. Germain began sending messages back, claiming to have been ill.

But she never volunteered to discuss the increases on television, increases that she had to authorize.

“Karen St. Germain was a really good legislator,” said Scott. “I found her to be very transparent. I think she ran a transparent office at OMV. Now there is a new test for her and to see how she will deal with it. I would think she would want it and eventually.” will handle this in a transparent manner. “

UPSET EMPLOYEES MAKE THE FAVORITE WORK

Several employees of the motor vehicle office informed the WBRZ that the 20 percent increases for only four employees would receive special treatment. The staff asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Documents received by the WBRZ investigation unit during the investigation of the raises showed that Paige Paxton reported to her sister Staci Hoyt at OMV. On the phone, St. Germain contested the hierarchy and said Paxton was reporting directly to them, not to Hoyt.

Questions about how these four players got big raises and whether their close ties to powerful people mattered must be answered, Scott accused.

“If you want to give employees exceptional increases, you have to go through some form of justification,” said Scott. “The bar is higher when there is a family relationship within the agency.”

Scott said OMV is preparing for this legislative period. As a rule, OMV is not scrutinized very closely, since a large part of the income comes from fees. PAR believes that this year will be different.