[On a night neither experienced substantially to brag about, Vols can at minimum say they conquer Vanderbilt | Estes]

KNOXVILLE — At the very least Vanderbilt created a 3-pointer against Tennessee this time.

8 of them, in simple fact.

That would seem noteworthy after Tuesday night’s recreation at Thompson-Boling Arena, merely since there wasn’t a great deal else for either aspect to truly feel excellent about.

Let’s not costume up the Vols’ 65-61 victory as more than what it was: A very poor-shooting, typical SEC team scarcely beating a bad-shooting, under-average one in an unpleasant contest that Tennessee merely could not pay for to lose whilst Vanderbilt wasn’t fantastic plenty of to obtain a way to get.

If we’re nevertheless looking at the Vols an NCAA Event bubble crew (and with a Internet score in the large 60s, I’d say we can), then the only good point they did Tuesday was dodge a devastating defeat. This was survival, not celebration.

Simply because the Commodores had a genuine opportunity. They trailed only 49-48 with 7: 20 to play.

Then they didn’t rating for nearly 6 minutes.

That type of season for Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse.

“With the video game nevertheless in the equilibrium,” Stackhouse claimed, “we had chances to make some photographs, and they just did not drop for us.”

The Vols’ 12- operate through that late stretch should have sealed the activity, only it did not mainly because Tennessee someway practically gave it back again, approximately blowing a 13-level lead in the ultimate times.

That kind of night time for Vols mentor Rick Barnes.

He was upset at halftime — immediately after a sluggish commence — and then at the close of the game, following his team’s 15 turnovers and a “really ridiculous” last minute.

“Missed lay-ups, silly turnovers, matters this time of 12 months you shouldn’t be making,” Barnes mentioned. “… We thought the video game was about like a bunch of immature fellas, and subsequent matter you know you’re in a fight.”

Getting into a five-game stretch that capabilities Auburn and Bruce Pearl twice and a excursion to Kentucky to close the common time, Tennessee (15-11, seven-6 SEC) will have alternatives to enhance its NCAA résumé, but it is plainly going to have to participate in a lot better.

As for Vanderbilt (9-17, one-12), as poor as the Commodores have appeared this year, the LSU sport proved how perilous they can be if they get hot offensively.

But Tuesday night time, Vanderbilt — exterior of a career night by freshman Jordan Wright — didn’t shoot nicely and did not engage in particularly properly.

Wright responded to “a small little bit of that pine medication,” immediately after staying benched, Stackhouse claimed. Take away his sport-significant 23 points on eight-of-14 shooting, and the relaxation of Vanderbilt’s group shot 13-of-44 (29.five%) and scored 38 details.

Counting Wright, the Commodores shot 36.two%, their most affordable clip in the earlier seven video games.

So they didn’t essentially should have the possibility they had entering the closing 10 minutes of this recreation, but they had it in any case. And they could have gained. They could have dealt a crippling blow to their rival’s postseason aspirations in their rival’s possess making.

“Basketball is a video game that comes down to generating some photographs,” Stackhouse reported. “… If we shoot a minimal bit over 40% tonight, we most likely win this video game.”

But they did not.

The full ethical victory thing doesn’t truly utilize when Tennessee entered Tuesday with a .500 file in SEC participate in, getting lost 5 of its previous 7 online games, hanging on to NCAA Match hopes by a thread. In a period whole of teachable times, Vanderbilt did not require a further one. It wanted a momentous earn to validate its noticeable — mostly unrewarded — improvement underneath Stackhouse.

As an alternative, it pale in the vicinity of the complete line, and the Vols eventually responded. They stepped up and flashed more vitality regardless of the actuality three of their starters played at minimum 37 minutes. John Fulkerson scored 16 of his 17 factors following halftime, having difficulties a great deal of the game and nevertheless nevertheless tying Jordan Bowden as Tennessee’s scoring leader.

On the plus facet for Vanderbilt, as observed, it did make a three-pointer. And it did play Tennessee a great deal closer than its 21-place decline to the Vols on Jan. 18, all through which the Commodores’ one,080-video game three-level streak ended, at the time an specially cruel twist for a software already so significantly down.

Vanderbilt is much better considering the fact that then, but it is even now not good ample to win a video game Tuesday night time that was there for the getting.

