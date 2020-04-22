On Earth Day, pope said that nature will not forgive our sins

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis made a relentless solicitation of environmental protection on the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, which the coronavirus pandemic said showed that certain challenges needed to be met in a global response.

Francis praised the environmental movement, saying it was necessary for young people to “walk the streets to teach us what is clear, that is, that there is no future for us if we destroy the environment that sustains us.”

The pope, who wrote a major encyclopedia in 2015 about the protection of nature and the dangers of climate change, focused his general audience – broadcast from his library on coronavirus lockdown – on the theme.

Citing a Spanish proverb that God always forgives, man forgives but nature never forgives, Francis said: “If we damage the Earth, the ugly response will be very bad.”

A landmark in the emergence of the environmental movement when it first took place in 1970, this year’s Earth Day drew calls from many, including the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for governments to pursue “green recovery” in response to coronavirus

Both the pope and Guterres have created environmental protection and the signature themes of climate change in their offices.

“We see these natural tragedies, which is the response of the World to our malice,” Francis said. “I think that if I asked the Lord now what he thought about it, I don’t think he would say that it was a very good thing. It was us who destroyed God’s work.”

Saying to the Earth is not an endless accumulation of resources to exploit, he said: “We have sinned against the Earth, against our neighbor and, ultimately, against the creator.”

Last year, after a synod of bishops from the Amazon region, Francis said he was considering adding a definition of “ecological sins to the Roman Catholic Church Catechism, an amalgamation of teachings and rules.

Francis, like Guterres, compared the response to environmental hazards to that of the coronavirus.

“Only together, and taking care of the most vulnerable (members of society) can we overcome global challenges,” the pope said.

To date, the massive economic stimulus packages launched by the United States, China and the European government have focused primarily on maintaining damage to existing industries and stopping the threat of a global meltdown.

But ministers from Germany, France and other EU members have signed their support for subsequent interventions to align with climate goals, a theme adopted by climate campaign groups throughout world. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)