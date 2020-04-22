On French quarantine isles, virus echoes the past

Patrick Tellier, Frioul’s only nurse, details to the historical quarantine port on the Pomegues island intended for sailors arriving to Marseille on a 19th century map of Frioul hanging on the site of the historical quarantine clinic of Caroline, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The Frioul archipelago is pictured from a deserted ferry boat on the Marseille coastline, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. On France’s Frioul archipelago, there is certainly an eerie perception that history is repeating itself. The islands off the teeming port metropolis of Marseille served as a quarantine centre during fatal epidemics in centuries previous, supporting to shield the French mainland from infection. Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no vacationers, the islands’ number of inhabitants once again sense slash off, left to fend mainly for by themselves.

Seats lie vacant on a deserted ferry boat in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Owing to France’s confinement measures intended to prevent the distribute of the new coronavirus the ferry service in between Marseille and the historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul is limited to Frioul residents only.

Rusted fish sculptures hold on the wall of a shut cafe in the port of Frioul, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. France’s confinement measures place in position to cease the spread of the new coronavirus have shut all of Frioul’s dining places and bars.

A diver carries freshly caught fish on his belt on the Pomegues island through confinement steps in Frioul, southern France, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The islands off the teeming port metropolis of Marseille served as a quarantine center all through fatal epidemics in hundreds of years previous, helping to shield the French mainland from an infection. Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no visitors, the islands’ couple citizens yet again come to feel slash off, left to fend mainly for them selves.

Anne Sansly gestures whilst telling a story about her useless spouse in the cabin of her boat in the port of Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Passing France’s confinement interval by yourself on her boat, Anne reads, writes, and sings to pass the time.

Guillaume Savalier fishes from the port in which his boat is docked in Frioul, southern France, Friday, April 10, 2020. The Savalier family are dwelling in confinement on their sailboat to prevent the distribute of the new coronavirus.

Frioul residents disembark a ferry boat with carts entire of food and materials in the port of Frioul, southern France, Friday, April 10, 2020. Because of to France’s confinement measures meant to quit the spread of the new coronavirus the ferry company amongst Marseille and the historic quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul inhabitants only.

A Frioul resident walks her dog in the course of coronavirus confinement actions alongside the synthetic mole that connects the Ratonneau and Pomègues islands of Frioul, southern France, Friday, April 10, 2020.

The Frioul archipelago is pictured by means of the cabin of a cargo boat transporting foods to Anthony Fabre’s superette in Ratonneau island in Frioul, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Fabre’s superette is the only spot on the Frioul Archipelago for citizens to get food and materials all through France’s confinement measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A ferry boat crew member stretches in the deserted Frioul port before departing for Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Thanks to France’s confinement actions meant to end the spread of the new coronavirus the ferry support among Marseille and the historic quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul inhabitants only.

Patrick Tellier rides his scooter toward the port of Frioul, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Tellier is the archipelago’s only nurse and has ongoing managing island residents from his boat and via online video appointments through the coronavirus outbreak.

Patrick Tellier’s healthcare bag and more materials are pictured in his boat in the port of Frioul, southern France, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Tellier is the archipelago’s only nurse and has continued managing island people from his boat and by way of video clip appointments for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

Seagulls perch on a handrail atop the deserted Fort of Ratonneau in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. The now confined historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul ordinarily gets above a few thousand site visitors a day throughout the tourism higher time. Amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no travelers, the islands’ couple people once again feel slice off, remaining to fend largely for on their own.

The Marseille coastline is pictured from inside of an deserted armory bunker in the Fort of Ratonneau in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

A boat sits atop a hill on the Frioul Archipelago in the course of France’s confinement actions intended to quit the distribute of the new coronavirus, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

An deserted constructing is pictured on Ratonneau island in Frioul, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the islands’ few inhabitants all over again come to feel lower off, remaining to fend largely for by themselves.

The Frioul archipelago is pictured from a ferry boat on the Marseille coastline, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Thanks to France’s confinement actions intended to cease the unfold of the new coronavirus the ferry service concerning Marseille and the historical quarantine archipelago of Frioul is restricted to Frioul citizens only.

Folks sit along Marseille’s Outdated Port throughout confinement in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

FRIOUL ARCHIPELAGO, France — On France’s Frioul archipelago, there is an eerie sense that historical past is repeating alone.

The Mediterranean islands 4 kilometers (2 miles) off the teeming southern port town of Marseille served as a quarantine middle all through deadly epidemics in hundreds of years past, serving to to protect the French mainland from infection.

















































Now, amid the coronavirus lockdown and with no tourists, the couple of inhabitants on the islands once more truly feel lower off, remaining to fend mostly for by themselves.

‘We are not dealing with very the exact quarantine as Frioul has noticed in its previous, but people today are surely worried of this virus,’ reported Patrick Tellier, the only nurse on the archipelago that at the time housed unwell crews in the course of the Good Plague of Marseille in 1720 and in 1821 during a yellow fever epidemic.

Only seagulls now visit the historic bollards wherever quarantined ships made use of to moor. France’s nationwide lockdown, which started March 17, has strangled the circulation of travelers commonly drawn by the archipelago’s record, quaint beachfronts and wild hills.

The islands’ 150 people, generally retirees, are locked down on their moored-up boats or in apartments.

Tellier runs a health care heart for them out of a small sailboat. Pills and blood sample kits fill its nooks and crannies. Tellier life with his doggy in a modest residence crafted on the internet site of a former clinic that taken care of quarantined sailors in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Now retired, he invested his nursing profession performing in Africa and in Marseille, the place he aided established up a professional medical centre for underprivileged families.

To eke out his minimal provides of protecting gear, he takes advantage of movie phone calls to dispense medical assistance to islanders. He only wears a mask and gloves when meeting confront-to-confront with sufferers he fears may be infected with COVID-19. So much, all of the suspected instances later tested negative.

















































The ferry from Marseille that in large period carries 3,000 people a working day is now limited to citizens only. Law enforcement patrol the island from the air and sea to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

Anthony Fabre runs the archipelago’s only food shop. The muscular previous weightlifter usually opens the compact supermarket only for the summer season influx of vacationers. But this 12 months he did not want islanders to be forced to travel to Marseille to get foods in the course of the pandemic.

‘We are a closed-off populace,” he reported. ‘I can give folks the supplies they need to have so they don’t have to go to the mainland and possibility receiving ill.’

‘If you feel about it, we are just reliving our past,” he claimed. “We experienced the yellow fever particularly 200 many years in the past.’

Stick to AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak















































