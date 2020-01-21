On his debut, John Malkovich faces the challenge of being the new pope

Photo: Gianni Fiorito (HBO) TV reviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

If we thought the church was previously in a state of disorder, it is now swaying on the fringes. The death of Francis II preserves the status quo for the cardinals – Sorrentino specifically pairs shots of them reclaiming their jewelry while the refugees are being driven out of the Vatican – but this leads to new public confidence in the institution. As we see briefly at the end of this episode, everyone is waiting for what happens next. Bauer is eagerly awaiting the result of his plans. Esther tries to figure out how to collect the parts of her life. The Lenny cult prepares for the next step. And Lenny himself continues to sleep and sleep as the world curves around him.

The second episode focuses mostly on a core group of characters – Voiello and the rest of the holy troupe (Assente, Gutierrez, Aguirre and Sofia). You have to return to Rome with a new Pope who can solve all the problems of the Vatican at the same time. You need someone to silence speculation about the likely murder of Francis II. You need someone to darken the bright, overwhelming star of Lenny Belardo. And they need someone who does all of this and knows the enormity of the task. In other words, they need Sir John Brannox.

In keeping with our new central figure, we spend a lot of time introducing Sir John and John Malkovich’s account of the future Pope. (Although he doesn’t know if he’ll take the job or not, we’ve all seen the preview for the rest of the season.) It’s a pretty good first impression: when we first meet him, Sir John wears an eyeliner, a chic suit and sits on a row of lounge chairs. In essence, he looks like an older Brendon Urie. Throughout the rest of the episode, we see him in a variety of excellent, fashionable outfits and gorgeous spaces, including a fantastic white suit worn in a large stone room with a fountain. He is a fragile, chic man.

As Pius XIII. Brannox has a complicated family situation. His aging parents, who are tied to wheelchairs, sit silently in front of their dead son’s grave for most of their waking lives. They vigorously avoid their living son and accuse him of the death of his brother Adam. We get some flashbacks to John’s and Adam’s childhood that were filmed in the orphanage, much like Lenny’s adolescence. Given the suspicious extent to which John claims to have loved his brother, we probably don’t know the whole story.

There are a few other ways Sir John Lenny resembles Belardo: he is also depressed, distant, and fragile. (He is described as a piece of porcelain throughout the episode.) He has a very controversial relationship with Voiello. He is taken by Sofia. And he can handle words – although Sir John doesn’t quite know the sour language of early Lenny, he hovers above everyone else and withdraws somewhere in his own head. Through long meditation and careful spiritual cultivation, Sir John Brannox has a strong relationship with God. He seems to have a doubt that is very similar to Lenny’s, although he is mostly inward rather than outward. And like Lenny, he has the charisma of a movie star – some of Sir John’s lines are a bit hammy, but he sells them because he’s John Malkovich. Of course, he cries for the imperfection of the world.

The introduction of Sir John works well because Malkovich is talented as an actor, but also because he responds to a group of characters we have met in the course of the young Pope. The episode is shockingly episodic and is primarily devoted to the Cardinals’ (and Sofia) mission to get Sir John on board. Everyone takes a different turn: Voiello through semi-tactful negotiations, Assente through flattery and Gutierrez through tender honesty. (Meanwhile, Aguirre asks if there are ghosts in the house and does almost nothing to help the party.) Sofia doesn’t do much to convince her directly, but it catches John’s attention. And she’s the center of the big non-Brannox theme of the episode: Horniness.

With all the young Pope’s interest in the aesthetics of the Vatican – and the good looks of Jude Law – it was not a particularly erotic work of art. The secret and fascination of the show was often based on the juxtaposition of the opulence of the setting and the almost perverse reticence of the central character, which resisted all attempts at seduction. Without him, everyone surrenders to their lower desires – or at least Sorrentino takes more time so that everyone can go under. We meet Sofia’s previously invisible husband Thomas, who has a cold, brutal sexuality and is apparently more interested in his own strength than his wife. He jerks off to Sofia and forces her to change her outfit – an act that we see in a setting that can be seen exactly on her face. Later in the episode, she masturbates while talking on video and bizarrely uses her cell phone as a dildo. (I’m almost sure this would be a deeply unpleasant experience, but I’m open to being wrong.)

And even in the midst of an uncomfortable carnival, there is a moment that proves the New Pope’s ability to surprise. The most stressed connection in this episode is not between Sofia and Thomas, or between Sofia and the group of monks she almost flashes (I know, right?), Or even between Sir John and his new colleagues. Instead, it’s a delicate, unexpectedly moving scene in which Assente sprinkles itself with perfume and then gently knocks on the door of a vulnerable Gutierrez. They look at each other longingly before Gutierrez insists that it will harm their souls to respond to their wishes and Assente is forced to close the door.

Gutierrez knows love and experiences it through his commitment to the institution that has captivated him. He experiences the presence of Lenny Belardo, who tells him that he has made the right choice, one of several manifestations that appear to be literal in this world. (Lenny also moved Sir John’s mysterious night chest, one related to the secret he’s carrying.) It’s beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time. Perhaps Gutierrez should have been the Pope.

Scattering observations: