On his way out of Scindia, Rahul Gandhi retitizes a return image to send a message – india news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi retweeted an old Twitter post after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The December 2018 post shows Gandhi with Scindi on the right and Kamal Nath on the left and a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote.

“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time,” Gandhi tweeted on December 13, 2018.

The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.

– Leo Tolstoy pic.twitter.com/MiRq2IlrIg

– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2018

The line is taken from Tolstoy’s quote: “Patience waits. Not passively waiting. It’s laziness. But moving on when it’s hard and slow – it’s patience. The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

But a lot has changed in the 15 months since the picture was released. Scindia ran out of patience for Congress and decided to end her 18-year affiliation with the party.

Nath handed over the helm of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in April 2018 and continued to hold the post, even after becoming Chief Minister in December of that year.

Since then, Congress has held several rounds of debate to replace it, but has failed to establish anything new.

The move angered Scindi’s supporters, who demanded that he become president of the state congress after being denied a major ministry.

Gandhi’s retweet came hours after he downplayed news that Scindia had tried to contact Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving Congress, but was not given time. “He was the only man in Congress who could enter my house at any time,” Gandhi told media.

On Tuesday morning, as India celebrated Holi, Scindia met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after which he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. He joined the BJP the following day. for not fulfilling the promises for the poll given in 2018. He also said that there was inertia in Congress and that the party was living in a denial mode.

